Forget Lanterns, DC Has Another Adult Sci-Fi Series Worth Watching On HBO Max

Although the "Get Jiro" animated series was made without Anthony Bourdain, the late chef, author, and TV personality's presence can still be felt in the narrative.

Bourdain's graphic novel series includes two titles: "Get Jiro!" and "Get Jiro: Blood and Sushi." He co-wrote the series with his friend Joel Rose and called the endeavor an "unrealized dream" in a 2015 interview with Eater. Bourdain's legacy includes showing how food can be used to explore and learn about different cultures and societies, as seen in shows like "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations."

"Like everything Bourdain did, this story starts with food and then generously reaches out into all directions to cover culture, obsession, and what makes humanity problematic, but in the end, inspiring," Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen said about "Get Jiro" in a press release. "What you get is a wildly original, cinematic series, the kind of thing that we feel is right at home on Adult Swim."