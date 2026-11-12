Forget Lanterns, DC Has Another Adult Sci-Fi Series Worth Watching On HBO Max
DC's "Lanterns" became a hit on HBO Max, pairing Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan with Aaron Pierre's John Stewart in a story exploring Green Lantern Corps and Manhunter lore. But there's another adult sci-fi show worth watching on HBO Max: "Get Jiro," which joins "Peacemaker" and "The Penguin" among the platform's DC shows.
Based on the graphic novel series of the same name by the late Anthony Bourdain, Joel Rose, and Langdon Foss, "Get Jiro" is set in a future dystopian Los Angeles controlled by the best master chefs, who have replaced all forms of entertainment. The adult animated series follows a sushi chef named Jiro (Brian Tee) who embarks on a mission for vengeance in the culinary-centered society. "Get Jiro" Season 1 premiered in early October 2026. New episodes are released weekly on Saturdays through the end of November, first airing on Adult Swim with next-day streaming on HBO Max.
Anthony Bourdain's influence on the Get Jiro animated series is evident
Although the "Get Jiro" animated series was made without Anthony Bourdain, the late chef, author, and TV personality's presence can still be felt in the narrative.
Bourdain's graphic novel series includes two titles: "Get Jiro!" and "Get Jiro: Blood and Sushi." He co-wrote the series with his friend Joel Rose and called the endeavor an "unrealized dream" in a 2015 interview with Eater. Bourdain's legacy includes showing how food can be used to explore and learn about different cultures and societies, as seen in shows like "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations."
"Like everything Bourdain did, this story starts with food and then generously reaches out into all directions to cover culture, obsession, and what makes humanity problematic, but in the end, inspiring," Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen said about "Get Jiro" in a press release. "What you get is a wildly original, cinematic series, the kind of thing that we feel is right at home on Adult Swim."