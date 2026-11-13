'70s Icon Erik Estrada Starred In One Of The Alfred Hitchcock Presents Revival's Worst Episodes

Alfred Hitchcock was a master of branding as well as suspense, but not everything associated with his name was a guaranteed hit. In 1985, five years after the death of the legendary director, a reboot of "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" hit the airwaves. Archival footage of Hitchcock was integrated into the intros and outros to provide the same feel as the iconic anthology horror series.

Unfortunately, sometimes the content in the middle was lacking, and out of 77 episodes, Season 4's "The Big Spin" is considered by viewers as one of the worst. Erik Estrada — a '70s icon after starring as Officer Frank Poncherello on "CHiPs"– plays Vinnie Pacelli, a New York taxi driver. However, in contrast to Poncherello's charming persona, this time the beloved actor is playing a pompous, abrasive character who's cheating on his girlfriend. When one of Pacelli's passengers drops some lottery tickets, he keeps them for himself, and the plot thickens when Pacelli flies into a rage with a model. Despite its worst episode designation, some viewers found the final twist deeply satisfying.

At the height of his "CHiPs" fame, Estrada was on screens and in magazines, and had a lot of teenage fans. While we'll never know the exact reasons so many people have beef with "The Big Spin," this "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" episode aired just under six years after "CHiPs" wrapped, so it's possible that it was too jarring to see Estrada play such an unlikeable character.