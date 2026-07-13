What The Stars Of Hit NBC Series CHiPs Thought About The Movie Remake

Hollywood being Hollywood, almost everything gets a modern-day remake at some point or another. But when it came time for "CHiPs" to receive its 2017 movie makeover, the original show's stars didn't quite see eye to eye on the new version.

Airing on NBC from 1977 to 1983, the classic police procedural show "CHiPs" followed the lighthearted adventures of two California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers: the straight-laced Jon Baker (Larry Wilcox) and his smooth-talking, free-wheeling partner Francis "Ponch" Poncherello (Erik Estrada).

In 2017, Warner Bros. felt it was time to make a movie based on the TV show — but reimagined the series as a hard-R comedy directed by Dax Shepard. It was Shepard who also stepped into Wilcox's boots as Jon, alongside Michael Peña taking on the role of Ponch. The shift from wholesome primetime TV to raunchy humor left the original duo split down the middle, however. Based on the trailers alone, Wilcox was not a fan — he didn't hold back on social media, taking to Twitter to air his frustration: "Way to go Warner Bros – just ruined the Brand of CHIPS and of the Calif Highway Patrol. Great choice!"