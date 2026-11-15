In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sebastian Stan started out by playing Captain America's best friend, Bucky Barnes. In the 15 years since the character's onscreen debut in 2011, the Winter Soldier has become a fan favorite and a hero of his own. But when Stan's MCU narrative was still in its infancy, he was immersed in the fairytale world of the ABC fantasy series "Once Upon a Time" playing another character with a tortured mind, the Mad Hatter.

"Once Upon a Time" is set in the fictitious Storybrooke, Maine, where fairytale fantasies meet modern reality due to a curse. Stan's part as the Mad Hatter, whose civilian name is Jefferson, was a guest-starring role. His rendition of the classic fairytale character from Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" made his first appearance in Season 1, released in 2011, while his last appearance came in Season 2.

In a 2014 interview with Zap2it, Stan reminisced on his time as the Mad Hatter while doing press for "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." He spoke of the fun he had with the character and the potential for where its storyline could go. "There's so many possibilities there," Stan said of the Mad Hatter/Jefferson. "One of the things those guys did so well — out of the many things — is they just reinvented all of those characters in a new way. They reintroduced them to a whole new generation. The Mad Hatter was never like that in just the cartoon. It remains to be seen."