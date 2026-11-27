5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Wild Cards
"Wild Cards" is finally getting some of the attention it deserves. The show stars Vanessa Morgan as a con artist named Max Mitchell, who happens to overhear the details of an unsolved murder case while hanging out at the police station after she is arrested. Using her knowledge and experience to give the investigators a much-needed lead, she is actually put on the case, working alongside Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), a recently demoted detective who jumps at the opportunity to return to work on cases.
While "Wild Cards" premiered in 2024 and is already on Season 3, the show got a welcome boost when it started streaming on Amazon Prime, jumping into the site's top 10. But with only three seasons out (so far), it's not that hard to binge all the episodes quickly and be left wanting more. Although we can't magically deliver the next season to you, we have a few similar TV shows that might fill the gap for now. Whether these series have similar premises or matching vibes, they're all great picks for something to check out while you (impatiently) wait for "Wild Cards" Season 4 to finally come out.
White Collar
"White Collar" is easily the closest show on this list to "Wild Cards," thanks to its premise. Premiering in 2009, "White Collar" is all about Matt Bomer's con man character Neal Caffrey, who becomes tangled up with an FBI special agent named Peter Burke (Tim DeKay), who has been trying to chase him down. After spending a few years in jail, Caffrey tries to escape and find his missing girlfriend, only to be caught by Burke again. This time around, he offers his help in solving white-collar crimes as a consultant and informant to the FBI.
As you might expect, going from criminal and special agent to colleagues in solving crime isn't exactly a smooth process for Caffrey and Burke, but their unexpectedly charming dynamic is the biggest strength of the series. The two actors' burgeoning bromance is always center stage as they encounter a variety of unique criminals and cases throughout six seasons. Along with Bomer and DeKay, the show stars the late Willie Garson and Tiffani Thiessen. "White Collar" is sure to be a favorite for fans of "Wild Cards" thanks to its humor, charm, and intrigue.
For longtime fans, "White Collar" had a reboot in the works, but as of 2026, the project seems to be on hiatus or passed on. Considering there was already a completed script, it's still possible that it happens, but only time will tell.
Lucifer
At first glance, "Lucifer" might seem like a strange choice for this list considering the main character is the literal devil, Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis. At the start of the show, Lucifer has left his throne behind in the underworld and moved to Los Angeles, California, where he creates chaos at his nightclub and beyond. After he witnesses a murder, he meets detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), who seems immune to his powers and natural charisma. But thanks to his abilities, he helps Decker and her team solve the case, and soon enough, he's working as a civilian consultant to the LAPD on new cases.
"Lucifer" is a police procedural with urban supernatural elements, and the tone is a great match for "Wild Cards." Along with this, both shows feature the classic enemies-to-lovers storyline between the two main characters who, at first, seem too different to ever connect. Lucifer and Decker grow to trust one another over time, and their relationship becomes the anchor of the show. Of course, with the story's premise, be prepared for some more fantastical elements, with angels, demons, and other creatures making appearances as well.
The series was a cult favorite while it was airing, and after Fox canceled it in Season 3, fans launched a huge campaign to save the show. Thankfully, Netflix swooped in and took over, with three more seasons coming out on the streaming platform.
The Catch
The next show on the list is "The Catch," starring Mireille Enos as private investigator Alice Vaughan and Peter Krause as her fiancé, Benjamin Jones. Unbeknownst to Vaughan, Jones is actually a talented con artist who steals her money and information at the start of the series. She realizes he's the con man she and her team have been after for a while, leading to a cat-and-mouse story as Vaughan tries to track down the man she loves and arrest him.
This is arguably one of Krause's most underrated projects, as most people know him from "Six Feet Under," "Parenthood," or "9-1-1." Fans of the actor, or simply fans of the crime drama genre, should definitely check it out. "The Catch" premiered in 2016 and had two seasons. While the show was canceled after Season 2, the finale was designed to work as either an ending or as setup for Season 3, so there's no need to worry about a huge cliffhanger. It would also be a quick watch for viewers not trying to start up a seven- or eight-season series.
Throughout the show's two seasons, the story evolves from Vaughan and Jones' initial conflict, following their complicated relationship through plenty of twists and turns. Produced by Shonda Rhimes, "The Catch" stands as one of her most underappreciated shows and a fantastic crime drama for fans of the genre.
The Mentalist
If you are open to a darker twist, "The Mentalist" is an amazing option. The show is like your classic procedural, but Patrick Jane (Simon Baker) is a fake psychic who gets by thanks to his impeccable observation skills — a con man of a unique sort. But a tragedy befell Jane five years before the events in the pilot. After he claimed that his "psychic" skills helped the authorities profile an active serial killer known as Red John, the criminal killed his wife and daughter in response.
Afterward, Jane leaves behind his lucrative psychic career to aid the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as a consultant on investigations. His main focus is continuing to investigate Red John, who has not been caught at this point. His partner at the CBI is Teresa Lisbon, played by Robin Tunney, a no-nonsense detective who isn't a big fan of Jane's sometimes unpredictable and reckless behavior. Despite this, the two have amazing chemistry and constant banter, and over time, a romance develops between the two.
"The Mentalist" premiered in 2008 and had seven seasons total, with the final season finishing up in 2015. Even during rewatches, the series delivers with interesting characters and complicated storylines, and it's a must-watch for TV fans in general, not just those who like "Wild Cards."
Leverage
If you're looking for a long binge, look no further. "Leverage" is a fantastic show to fill the gap between "Wild Cards" seasons, with five seasons in the original series and three in the reboot, "Leverage: Redemption." The series began in 2008, following the story of Timothy Hutton's Nathan "Nate" Ford, a former insurance investigator. At the start of the story, he's grieving the loss of his son, who died after IYS, the insurance company Ford worked for, denied coverage for a procedure that could've saved his life.
After Nate is hired to chase down and retrieve some intellectual property stolen by a group of thieves he's familiar with, he ends up teaming up with the ragtag crew and becoming a professional thief himself, but with a Robin Hood-style twist. His one rule is that they only target corrupt criminals in order to help people who otherwise wouldn't be able to fight back. Along with Hutton, the main cast consists of Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux, also known as "The Grifter;" Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison, "The Hacker;" Beth Riesgraf as Parker, "The Thief;" and Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, also known as "The Hitter."
"Leverage" was a huge hit while it aired, so fans were ecstatic when a revival series was announced almost a decade after its conclusion. "Leverage: Redemption" premiered in 2021 and ran for three seasons total. Although Hutton did not return for the revival, the cast is rounded out by Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson.