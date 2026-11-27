"White Collar" is easily the closest show on this list to "Wild Cards," thanks to its premise. Premiering in 2009, "White Collar" is all about Matt Bomer's con man character Neal Caffrey, who becomes tangled up with an FBI special agent named Peter Burke (Tim DeKay), who has been trying to chase him down. After spending a few years in jail, Caffrey tries to escape and find his missing girlfriend, only to be caught by Burke again. This time around, he offers his help in solving white-collar crimes as a consultant and informant to the FBI.

As you might expect, going from criminal and special agent to colleagues in solving crime isn't exactly a smooth process for Caffrey and Burke, but their unexpectedly charming dynamic is the biggest strength of the series. The two actors' burgeoning bromance is always center stage as they encounter a variety of unique criminals and cases throughout six seasons. Along with Bomer and DeKay, the show stars the late Willie Garson and Tiffani Thiessen. "White Collar" is sure to be a favorite for fans of "Wild Cards" thanks to its humor, charm, and intrigue.

For longtime fans, "White Collar" had a reboot in the works, but as of 2026, the project seems to be on hiatus or passed on. Considering there was already a completed script, it's still possible that it happens, but only time will tell.