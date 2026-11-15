Sandra Bullock's Sci-Fi Spin-Off Of A Popular '70s Action Thriller Series Is Now Streaming
Sandra Bullock may be one of those movie stars who haven't done much television, but she had some small screen credits early in her career, and you can stream her television debut right now on Peacock — a 1989 TV movie spin-off of the great '70s shows "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman."
Premiering on NBC on April 30 of that year, "Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman" was the second of three made-for-TV movies that continued the stories of Steve Austin and Jaime Sommers. Lee Majors had played the titular cyborg for five seasons of his ABC show, while Lindsay Wagner led the three-season spin-off. Both shows had wrapped up by the end of the '70s, but a decade later the pair reunited for 1987's aptly titled "The Return of the Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman." The film, which introduced Steve's newly bionic son Michael (Tom Schanley), was enough of a success that it spawned a sequel — and this is where Bullock comes in.
In "Bionic Showdown," Bullock plays yet another new cyborg, Kate Mason. A wheelchair user prior to her bionic surgery, Kate soon finds herself in the midst of an international Cold War conspiracy involving cyborg technology, prompting her to go undercover at the Olympics-like World Unity Games to uncover the truth — with the help of Steve, Jaime, and Michael, of course. Although only 24 years old when "Bionic Showdown" premiered, you can already see much of what would make Bullock a major star in her tough-yet-sympathetic performance. She's arguably the best part of a not-great movie.
There was a third Bionic TV movie, but Sandra Bullock was already on to bigger and better things
"Bionic Showdown" wasn't the last time Steve Austin and Jaime Sommers got a chance to strut their cyborg stuff. Although no rebooted series focused on Michael Austin or Kate Mason ever came to fruition, "Bionic Showdown" was a ratings success, finishing a respectable 11th in the Nielsen ratings and beating out CBS and ABC's Sunday TV movie offerings. After this, the Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman finally got married in the third film, "Bionic Ever After?," which premiered in November 1994.
Sandra Bullock didn't attend the nuptials, however. After "Bionic Showdown," Bullock led NBC's "Working Girl" series for 12 episodes in 1990 before her movie career started picking up steam. She appeared in 10 feature films in the years after "Working Girl," and by the time "Bionic Ever After?" premiered on TV, she'd already found her breakout movie role, starring opposite Keanu Reeves in "Speed."
Interestingly, Bullock's adventure in the worlds of the Six Million Dollar Man and Bionic Woman is the only one that's streaming on Peacock. The original shows are streaming there as well, but the first and third spin-off movies are MIA.