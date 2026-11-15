Sandra Bullock may be one of those movie stars who haven't done much television, but she had some small screen credits early in her career, and you can stream her television debut right now on Peacock — a 1989 TV movie spin-off of the great '70s shows "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman."

Premiering on NBC on April 30 of that year, "Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman" was the second of three made-for-TV movies that continued the stories of Steve Austin and Jaime Sommers. Lee Majors had played the titular cyborg for five seasons of his ABC show, while Lindsay Wagner led the three-season spin-off. Both shows had wrapped up by the end of the '70s, but a decade later the pair reunited for 1987's aptly titled "The Return of the Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman." The film, which introduced Steve's newly bionic son Michael (Tom Schanley), was enough of a success that it spawned a sequel — and this is where Bullock comes in.

In "Bionic Showdown," Bullock plays yet another new cyborg, Kate Mason. A wheelchair user prior to her bionic surgery, Kate soon finds herself in the midst of an international Cold War conspiracy involving cyborg technology, prompting her to go undercover at the Olympics-like World Unity Games to uncover the truth — with the help of Steve, Jaime, and Michael, of course. Although only 24 years old when "Bionic Showdown" premiered, you can already see much of what would make Bullock a major star in her tough-yet-sympathetic performance. She's arguably the best part of a not-great movie.