Christopher Lloyd is best known for playing eccentric genius Doc Brown in the "Back to the Future" franchise, but that doesn't mean his best work is in the past. In recent years, the actor has taken his considerable talents to "The Mandalorian" Season 3, "Wednesday," "Knuckles," "Hacks" (which earned Lloyd an Emmy nomination), and more.

If one were to drive a DeLorean back to 1984, the year before "Back to the Future" blazed into theaters, they'd find that Lloyd was still a pretty huge name. The actor got his big break on the '70s sitcom "Taxi," in which he played Reverend Jim "Iggy" Ignatowski, one of the funniest TV characters of all time. He won two Emmys for the role, and a third for his appearance as the delightfully named Alistair Dimple on the '90s series "Avonlea." Over the years, he also starred in "The Addams Family," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Clue," and over 200 other titles.

Late last month, Lloyd released a memoir documenting his impressive career, titled "In My Own Time." To celebrate the new book, here's Lloyd's quote of the day.