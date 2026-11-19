Quote Of The Day By Back To The Future Star Christopher Lloyd: 'And My Father Was Very Opposed To It. I Just, Without Thinking About...'
Christopher Lloyd is best known for playing eccentric genius Doc Brown in the "Back to the Future" franchise, but that doesn't mean his best work is in the past. In recent years, the actor has taken his considerable talents to "The Mandalorian" Season 3, "Wednesday," "Knuckles," "Hacks" (which earned Lloyd an Emmy nomination), and more.
If one were to drive a DeLorean back to 1984, the year before "Back to the Future" blazed into theaters, they'd find that Lloyd was still a pretty huge name. The actor got his big break on the '70s sitcom "Taxi," in which he played Reverend Jim "Iggy" Ignatowski, one of the funniest TV characters of all time. He won two Emmys for the role, and a third for his appearance as the delightfully named Alistair Dimple on the '90s series "Avonlea." Over the years, he also starred in "The Addams Family," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Clue," and over 200 other titles.
Late last month, Lloyd released a memoir documenting his impressive career, titled "In My Own Time." To celebrate the new book, here's Lloyd's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Christopher Lloyd
"And my father was very opposed to it. I just, without thinking about it too much, sided with my mother."
The above quote comes from Christopher Lloyd's October 2026 interview with People. The actor primarily discussed his memoir, which touches on his upbringing in Connecticut and complicated relationship with his parents.
The "it" in question was Lloyd's fledgling acting career, which his parents viewed very differently. His mother, a singer by trade, was "very open and encouraging to me getting into being an actor," Lloyd recalled. His attorney father, however, had other ideas. "'Forget about the acting, get your godd**n diploma, get your education,'" Lloyd remembers him saying, adding, "And I was never good at doing education."
Deeper meaning of Christopher Lloyd's quote — pursue your passions, even if people discourage you
Where Christopher Lloyd was going, he didn't need roads — at least the ones his father wanted him to walk down. It's hard to conceive of as a child, but sometimes our parents don't actually know what's best for us. While Lloyd's father presumably had his son's best interests at heart, his fears about Lloyd's future were unfounded. The fledgling actor had to trust his mother's advice — and his own gut — to stick with the path that would eventually lead to his staggering career.
Now, the star has no regrets about his choices. "I feel good about the way things have gone," he told People. Before her death in 1984, Lloyd's mother got to see her early support of her son begin to pay off. "She lived long enough to see some clippings in the New York Times about 'Taxi' and 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,'" Lloyd said in a recent conversation with Michael J. Fox for Interview Magazine. "In a proud motherly way, she was very happy to see it was working out."
More quotes from Christopher Lloyd
- "Retirement still is not in my vocabulary. I'll just keep going." — from a 2025 interview with Forbes
- "I enjoy playing characters of the age that I have now. I mean, they're just as interesting as younger characters." — from a 2021 interview with The Guardian
- "I love watching film, I love watching stories, I watch the people in them. ... Even sometimes films that nobody else can watch — 'How could you look at that, it's lousy?' — I can look at it and be totally into it." — from a 2015 interview with The Playlist
- "I was going to be happy if ['Back to the Future'] had a good, strong run, if it was a popular film. I thought it would run its course and that would be that. But it just kept rolling along and it keeps rolling along, and generation after generation keeps showing up to see it. It's a wonderful thing to be a part of something that means so much to so many people and that just keeps thriving." — from a 2010 interview with StarTrek.com
- "I'm still [shy], but I chose a field where it brings you out. ... Whether it's in character work or just the medium, you can't be that shy little boy who wants to hide in the closet." — from a 2026 interview with Today