5 Hollywood Megastars Who Got Their Big Break On '70s Sitcoms

Danny DeVito is known today for starring in the crude and occasionally dark sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" on FX for 20 years, but he got his first big TV break in "Taxi," a rare sitcom without a single bad season. After an off-Broadway performance of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" bagged him the role of Martini in the 1975 film version, DeVito seemed on his way to becoming a film star — but instead, he moved on to the small screen with "Taxi."

Premiering in 1978, the show was a late entry in the 1970s sitcom era. "Taxi" became an Emmys darling and has appeared on several lists of greatest TV shows of all time. DeVito starred as Louie De Palma, the grumpy, bossy cab company dispatcher. Louie may not be the most fun character, but DeVito somehow made him likeable. He even received four Emmy nominations for the performance and won the award in 1981.

"Taxi" was sadly canceled after Season 4 at ABC but was given one final season at NBC to finish the show.