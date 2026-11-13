5 When Calls The Heart Characters We Hope Return To The Show

"When Calls the Heart" has been charming Hallmarkies ever since the series premiere in January 2014. Fans have seen many characters pass through the small western Canadian town of Hope Valley over the years, and although some have seemingly left for good, their mark can still be felt on the show seasons later, and we're desperate for them to come back.

It's easy to root for Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) as she begins her new life teaching children in Hope Valley after a coal mining accident devastated the town and tore families apart. Compared to the town's residents, she seems like a clueless, wealthy, eastern snob, especially because her father insisted that a Mountie, Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing), be stationed there to look after her.

But Elizabeth eventually helps the town find its heartbeat again. She quickly becomes friends with a widow who lost both her husband and her son in the tragedy, Abigail Stanton (Lori Loughlin). She even eventually becomes friends with Jack's ex-fiancée, Rosemary LeVeaux (Pascale Hutton) after she comes to town trying to rekindle her relationship with her former beau.

Elizabeth and Rosemary (who has since married) have become quite the team over the course of the show. It makes sense, as they have watched many friends and neighbors leave Hope Valley for bigger opportunities or because of tragic circumstances. Here are the five residents and friends of Hope Valley who are at the top of our wishlist to return.