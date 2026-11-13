Why Larry Russell From The Gilded Age Looks So Familiar

Most people can't relate to the new money wealth or Ivy League education Larry Russell has in "The Gilded Age," currently streaming Season 4 on HBO Max. But viewers may find familiarity in the face of the man who plays the architect and businessman. Larry is played by Australian actor Harry Richardson. His role in "The Gilded Age," currently streaming Season 4 on HBO Max, is the breakout role of his career, which goes back to 2015. But Richardson may look familiar from his time on the streaming series "Not Suitable for Work," which premiered in June of 2026.

Richardson played movie star Austin Blanchett in the rom-com show by Mindy Kaling. A recurring character, Austin has a professional relationship with Avantika's Abby, who works as a stylist. He appeared in seven episodes of "Not Suitable for Work" which was canceled by Hulu after one season.

In addition to "The Gilded Age" and "Not Suitable for Work," Richardson's TV credits include a 26-episode run in the BBC drama "Poldark," a stint on Season 1 of HBO Max's "Total Control," and the Prime Video miniseries "Doctor Thorne."