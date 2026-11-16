CBS has unveiled its 2027 midseason schedule, and there are some major changes in store, including a new night for "Cupertino," a twice-weekly helping of "Ghosts," and the series premiere of "Einstein."

Beginning January 17, "Cupertino" moves from Thursdays to Sundays at 10/9c, where it will follow "Marshals" and "Tracker." Meanwhile, "Ghosts" will air twice a week, returning to its longtime Thursday time slot at 8:30 p.m. on January 21 while also leading off a revamped Monday lineup beginning January 25. It will be followed by fellow supernatural comedy "Eternally Yours," which moves over from Thursdays, while "FBI" and "CIA" return to their previous Monday time slots at 9 and 10 p.m., respectively.

After "Fire Country" wraps its 13-episode fifth season on Friday, February 5, "Sheriff Country" will relocate to 9 p.m. to make room for "Einstein," a new procedural starring Matthew Gray Gubler ("Criminal Minds") as Lewis, Albert Einstein's brilliant but directionless great-grandson. Premiering February 12 at 8 p.m., the series also stars Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") as a detective who enlists his help solving crimes, with Tony Shalhoub ("Monk") recurring as Lewis' father, Jack.

Elsewhere, "Matlock" returns for its 13-episode third season on January 21, while "NCIS: Sydney" kicks off Season 4 on January 26, taking over the Tuesday-at-10 time slot previously occupied by "NCIS: Origins," which wraps January 19. (Both offshoots received 10-episode orders for the 2026-27 TV season.)

On the unscripted side, "Stacks of Cash," a new game show hosted by Mike O'Malley, premieres Wednesday, January 6. Then, beginning February 24, "Survivor" returns for Season 52 with expanded two-hour episodes, followed at 10 p.m. by a revamped "Undercover Boss," now hosted by Drew Carey.

Scroll down for the network's complete midseason rollout, then hit the comments and tell us: What will you be watching on CBS this winter?