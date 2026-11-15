If you think you've seen everything, just wait until you see Amanda Seyfried host "Saturday Night Live."

The Emmy-winning actress will make her "SNL" hosting debut on Saturday, December 5, NBC announced during this week's broadcast. She'll be joined by rapper and singer Don Toliver, who will serve as musical guest.

Seyfried, whose TV credits include "Big Love" and "The Dropout," is the first host announced for December, with additional episodes expected December 12 and 19. She'll be promoting a pair of animated projects: Netflix's animated Cinderella feature "Steps" (streaming Friday, November 20), and Peacock's "Ted: The Animated Series" (streaming Thursday, December 17), in which she reprises her "Ted 2" role as... Sam L. Jackson.