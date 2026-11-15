Saturday Night Live Reveals Amanda Seyfried As December's First Host — Who's The Musical Guest?
If you think you've seen everything, just wait until you see Amanda Seyfried host "Saturday Night Live."
The Emmy-winning actress will make her "SNL" hosting debut on Saturday, December 5, NBC announced during this week's broadcast. She'll be joined by rapper and singer Don Toliver, who will serve as musical guest.
Seyfried, whose TV credits include "Big Love" and "The Dropout," is the first host announced for December, with additional episodes expected December 12 and 19. She'll be promoting a pair of animated projects: Netflix's animated Cinderella feature "Steps" (streaming Friday, November 20), and Peacock's "Ted: The Animated Series" (streaming Thursday, December 17), in which she reprises her "Ted 2" role as... Sam L. Jackson.
Who has hosted SNL so far in Season 52?
"Saturday Night Live" Season 52 kicked off September 26 with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson making his hosting debut, followed by returning hosts Dakota Johnson and Shane Gillis.
After a two-week break, "Obsession" breakout Inde Navarrette made her hosting debut on October 31, followed by comedian and content creator Druski on November 7.
Former "SNL" writer John Mulaney returned for his seventh hosting stint on November 14, with Phoebe Bridgers as musical guest.
This season's musical guests have also included KATSEYE, Turnstile, Rosalía, Gracie Abrams, and The Strokes.
Are you looking forward to Seyfried's "SNL" hosting debut? Hit the comments and let us know.