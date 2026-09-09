SNL Season 52: Jalen Brunson And Inde Navarrette Among First Four Hosts — Who's Returning For Their Third Stints?

"Saturday Night Live" is tipping off Season 52 with an NBA champion.

New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson will make his "SNL" hosting debut with the season premiere on Saturday, September 26, NBC announced Wednesday. Brunson was named MVP of the 2026 NBA Finals, which saw the Knicks win their first championship in 53 years.

KATSEYE will make their "SNL" debut as the premiere's musical guest.

The following week, Dakota Johnson will return for her third hosting stint on October 3, one day after her new film "Verity" hits theaters. Turnstile will make its debut as musical guest.

Shane Gillis will then return for his third hosting appearance on October 10. His Netflix comedy "Tires" was recently renewed for Season 4. Rosalía will serve as musical guest for the second time.