SNL Season 52: Jalen Brunson And Inde Navarrette Among First Four Hosts — Who's Returning For Their Third Stints?
"Saturday Night Live" is tipping off Season 52 with an NBA champion.
New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson will make his "SNL" hosting debut with the season premiere on Saturday, September 26, NBC announced Wednesday. Brunson was named MVP of the 2026 NBA Finals, which saw the Knicks win their first championship in 53 years.
KATSEYE will make their "SNL" debut as the premiere's musical guest.
The following week, Dakota Johnson will return for her third hosting stint on October 3, one day after her new film "Verity" hits theaters. Turnstile will make its debut as musical guest.
Shane Gillis will then return for his third hosting appearance on October 10. His Netflix comedy "Tires" was recently renewed for Season 4. Rosalía will serve as musical guest for the second time.
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After a two-week break, "SNL" will return on October 31 with first-time host Inde Navarrette, who stars in "Obsession" and is also set to appear in the upcoming "X-Men" film and "The Waffle House Index." Gracie Abrams will make her second appearance as musical guest.
Additional cast announcements for "SNL" Season 52 are still to come ahead of the September 26 premiere. Chloe Fineman has already announced her departure after seven seasons, while Bowen Yang exited midway through Season 51. (Please Don't Destroy's Martin Herlihy, who stayed on as a writer and digital short contributor last year, is also set to depart.) Last season's ensemble also included longtime repertory players Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, and Kenan Thompson, along with featured players Ashley Padilla, Jane Wickline, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.
"SNL" Season 52 premieres Saturday, September 26, at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.