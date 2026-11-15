Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Sneak Peek: HBO Releases Scene From Start-Of-Term Banquet
HBO has conjured up a surprise sneak peek of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," offering fans their first extended look at the highly anticipated TV adaptation ahead of its December 25 premiere.
The network unexpectedly released the first full scene on Saturday, November 14, depicting a moment that should be familiar to anyone who has read J.K. Rowling's first novel or watched the 2001 film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone": Hogwarts' start-of-term banquet, picking up shortly after the Sorting Hat ceremony.
As Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin), Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout), Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton), and their fellow students enjoy their first feast at Hogwarts, we bear witness to a conversation between headmaster Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow) and Professor Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer). McGonagall remarks that the Boy Who Lived is the spitting image of his late father, James. But Dumbledore cautions that looks can be deceiving, observing that "his nature is entirely his own." (Click here to watch a previous teaser trailer.)
What else do we know about HBO's Harry Potter series?
First announced in April 2023, HBO's "Harry Potter" series promises a faithful, multi-season retelling of Rowling's seven-book saga, with the author serving as an executive producer. Francesca Gardiner ("His Dark Materials") serves as writer, executive producer, and sole showrunner on Season 1, while Mark Mylod ("Succession," "Game of Thrones") is also an executive producer and director of multiple episodes.
Also co-starring are Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You") as Potions professor Severus Snape and Nick Frost ("Into the Badlands") as Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid. Warwick Davis also returns to the franchise, reprising his role from the original films as Charms professor Filius Flitwick.
The first season adapts "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," and HBO has already renewed the series for Season 2, which will tackle the second novel, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Production on the sophomore run is already underway.