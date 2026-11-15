HBO has conjured up a surprise sneak peek of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," offering fans their first extended look at the highly anticipated TV adaptation ahead of its December 25 premiere.

The network unexpectedly released the first full scene on Saturday, November 14, depicting a moment that should be familiar to anyone who has read J.K. Rowling's first novel or watched the 2001 film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone": Hogwarts' start-of-term banquet, picking up shortly after the Sorting Hat ceremony.

As Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin), Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout), Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton), and their fellow students enjoy their first feast at Hogwarts, we bear witness to a conversation between headmaster Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow) and Professor Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer). McGonagall remarks that the Boy Who Lived is the spitting image of his late father, James. But Dumbledore cautions that looks can be deceiving, observing that "his nature is entirely his own." (Click here to watch a previous teaser trailer.)