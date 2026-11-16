Mo Brings Plenty says that Troy's funeral scene was a particularly "personal" moment to film, not only because it recreated an authentic indigenous ceremony, but also because it reminded him of the emotional process his family endured saying goodbye to Cole.

"I remember during the funeral, when were giving my nephew Cole's body back to the grave site, one of our relatives was conducting it," the actor tells TVLine. "Even before we started, he said, 'They're going to show you that he's home safely.' He said, 'Look to the south,' so we looked to the south, and there was an eagle followed by a red-tailed hawk that flew down low by us. That was a good sense of relief, but also knowing that there are so many other families going through what we've experienced, we had to continue."

An even more poignant scene occurs in the episode's final moments as Mo says an additional private goodbye to his nephew. No words are spoken, but when Mo sees a white horse, a powerful — and somewhat bittersweet — sense of relief washes over him. The actor says it was important "to give space for Mo to have his own moment."

"It gets hard when an individual has to try to be the strong point, the voice of reason, and the one to remind people to carry on," he says of Mo. "Here, he has his own moment to clear himself and to be able to see the other side. That was the symbolism of the horse. It represented the other side, and Mo knows that his nephew made it, because I know that my real nephew Cole made it. I know he's celebrating and having eternal life with our ancestors, and that's a good thing."