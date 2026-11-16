Marshals' Latest Loss Was Inspired By Star's Real-Life Tragedy: 'It Was Very Personal,' Says Mo Brings Plenty
A tragic twist on Sunday's episode of "Marshals" hits close to home for one series regular, whose painful personal experience inspired the heartbreaking storyline.
Season 2, Episode 6 of "Marshals" finds Kayce investigating the death of Mo's nephew Troy, whose passing is immediately written off as a suicide by a sheriff who'd rather not devote too many resources to a case from the reservation. While the sheriff believes Troy jumped from a cliff of his own accord, it's eventually uncovered that Troy had been arguing with someone who pushed him over the edge.
It's a tragic tale inspired by the death of 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty, the real-life nephew of "Marshals" star Mo Brings Plenty. Cole previously appeared in two episodes of "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," playing Pete Plenty Clouds. Foul play was ruled out in Cole's death, but his family suspected otherwise.
"I was very thankful that [showrunner Spencer Hudnut] and the writers incorporated the storyline and the way they wrote it," Mo Brings Plenty tells TVLine. "My brother and I shared our real-life experiences with them and explained to them what occurred, and for them to take that and then create this beautiful storyline and give us, give me the opportunity to share that, I'm just so thankful."
Mo Brings Plenty explains the symbolism of the white horse
Mo Brings Plenty says that Troy's funeral scene was a particularly "personal" moment to film, not only because it recreated an authentic indigenous ceremony, but also because it reminded him of the emotional process his family endured saying goodbye to Cole.
"I remember during the funeral, when were giving my nephew Cole's body back to the grave site, one of our relatives was conducting it," the actor tells TVLine. "Even before we started, he said, 'They're going to show you that he's home safely.' He said, 'Look to the south,' so we looked to the south, and there was an eagle followed by a red-tailed hawk that flew down low by us. That was a good sense of relief, but also knowing that there are so many other families going through what we've experienced, we had to continue."
An even more poignant scene occurs in the episode's final moments as Mo says an additional private goodbye to his nephew. No words are spoken, but when Mo sees a white horse, a powerful — and somewhat bittersweet — sense of relief washes over him. The actor says it was important "to give space for Mo to have his own moment."
"It gets hard when an individual has to try to be the strong point, the voice of reason, and the one to remind people to carry on," he says of Mo. "Here, he has his own moment to clear himself and to be able to see the other side. That was the symbolism of the horse. It represented the other side, and Mo knows that his nephew made it, because I know that my real nephew Cole made it. I know he's celebrating and having eternal life with our ancestors, and that's a good thing."
Mo will continue to 'struggle' getting justice for Troy's death
Mo mentions that vengeance for Troy will come at a later time, implying that this particular storyline will echo throughout future episodes.
"I think we're going to see the struggle that Mo is going to go through," Mo Brings Plenty tells TVLine. "He's a traditional man, and it's tough sometimes to try to maintain the spiritual aspect — the teachings and his understanding of it — and not allow the physical part of it to get in the way. But sometimes we lose that battle, and I can't wait for the audience to be able to take that journey and see where it takes them as well."
Speaking of which, the episode ends with Kayce going after some of the kids who messed with Tate earlier in the hour, which also signals a potentially dark path for him. Now that Mo is becoming even more of a mentor to Tate, will he also help his father find his way?
"Not just Mo but also Rainwater will be a catalyst in that," Brings Plenty says. "I think more so Rainwater, who is a tribal leader, is going to be more impactful in that, but I know that Mo, with his traditional knowledge and understanding, will also play a role in that."
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