Marshals' Kayce Puts Andrea In A Difficult Position: 'Those Lines Get Blurred' (Exclusive Sneak Peek)

Kayce is putting Andrea in a difficult position, as you'll see in TVLine's exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of "Marshals" (CBS, 8/7c).

The episode finds Andrea temporarily stepping into the position of team leader while Cal is seeing a cancer specialist in Utah, and according to the episode's official logline, her leadership is "instantly tested when Kayce ventures outside Marshals jurisdiction to help Mo track down his missing nephew."

That's where TVLine's exclusive clip picks up, with Andrea and Miles discussing the situation — only for Andrea to get a troubling phone call from Kayce.

"The sheriff won't let us investigate," he tells her. "I need you to make this our case." Andrea reminds Kayce that Marshals don't investigate crimes, they hunt down fugitives, but Kayce pushes her further. "Those lines get blurred when we need them to," he says, adding, "I'm asking you to help me get answers for my friend. I figured you'd understand the damage a cold case can cause."

Kayce casually using Andrea's father's murder to guilt her into helping him? Oh, he really is a Dutton at heart, isn't he?