Marshals' Kayce Puts Andrea In A Difficult Position: 'Those Lines Get Blurred' (Exclusive Sneak Peek)
Kayce is putting Andrea in a difficult position, as you'll see in TVLine's exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of "Marshals" (CBS, 8/7c).
The episode finds Andrea temporarily stepping into the position of team leader while Cal is seeing a cancer specialist in Utah, and according to the episode's official logline, her leadership is "instantly tested when Kayce ventures outside Marshals jurisdiction to help Mo track down his missing nephew."
That's where TVLine's exclusive clip picks up, with Andrea and Miles discussing the situation — only for Andrea to get a troubling phone call from Kayce.
"The sheriff won't let us investigate," he tells her. "I need you to make this our case." Andrea reminds Kayce that Marshals don't investigate crimes, they hunt down fugitives, but Kayce pushes her further. "Those lines get blurred when we need them to," he says, adding, "I'm asking you to help me get answers for my friend. I figured you'd understand the damage a cold case can cause."
Kayce casually using Andrea's father's murder to guilt her into helping him? Oh, he really is a Dutton at heart, isn't he?
How Luke Grimes feels about Marshals fans shipping Kayce and Andrea
It's no secret that "Marshals" fans have noticed sparks between Kayce and Andrea; we've been shipping them ever since their little moment by the campfire in Season 1. But how does the actor behind Kayce Dutton feel about his character potentially becoming romantically involved with someone new?
"I mean, they're both single people, right?" Grimes recently told TVLine. "And they're people that we all like. I don't think any of us would be very averse to them getting together, so there's always going to be some sort of should-they or will-they-won't-they with characters like that. I think maybe you're supposed to feel that way, and who knows if that leads to anything or not."
Hit PLAY on the video above for your exclusive first look at Sunday's episode of "Marshals," then drop a comment with your own thoughts below. What do you think of Kayce and Andrea's relationship on the show?