It might be time to cut your third "New Girl" rewatch short and tune into one of the classic sitcoms that established the genre. Well before we had modern classics like "The Office," there were several series on the air that managed to delight audiences and continue to do so.

Here is our ranking of some of the best classic sitcoms from the '70s and '80s that get better every time you watch them, all while providing a healthy dose of nostalgia. These five sitcoms were ahead of their time in their portrayals of complex yet entertaining characters navigating everything from retirement to neighbors with poor boundaries. Some of these are remembered as some of the best shows of all time.