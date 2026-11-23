5 Classic Sitcoms That Get Better Every Time You Rewatch Them
It might be time to cut your third "New Girl" rewatch short and tune into one of the classic sitcoms that established the genre. Well before we had modern classics like "The Office," there were several series on the air that managed to delight audiences and continue to do so.
Here is our ranking of some of the best classic sitcoms from the '70s and '80s that get better every time you watch them, all while providing a healthy dose of nostalgia. These five sitcoms were ahead of their time in their portrayals of complex yet entertaining characters navigating everything from retirement to neighbors with poor boundaries. Some of these are remembered as some of the best shows of all time.
The Golden Girls
No one can forget the iconic "Golden Girls" theme song: "Thank You for Being a Friend." The classic NBC sitcom premiered over 40 years ago, and the way it highlights the best and worst parts of true friendship still holds up to the test of time.
Starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, "The Golden Girls" follows a group of women living together in Miami as they navigate the woes of romance, aging, and womanhood together. Each of the lead actresses won an Emmy Award for their performance on the long-running show, and it's easy to see why. The series was unafraid to tackle politics and social topics in between laughs, making for a refreshing rewatch. Between White's dazed and confused Rose, Arthur's ever-practical Dorothy and her strong-willed mother Sophia (Getty), and McClanahan's romantic and vivacious Blanche, "The Golden Girls" delivers surprisingly fast-paced humor for sleepy Florida.
Cheers
"Cheers" carefully walks the line between workplace comedy and hangout sitcom thanks to its iconic location at the eponymous Boston bar owned by Ted Danson's character Sam Malone. By far, what helps "Cheers" work is that the bar regulars come with their own complicated baggage, allowing their storylines to tie together meaningfully with the show's signature banter. From Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) helping Sam overcome his addiction to Sam's on-and-off relationship with Diane (Shelley Long), "Cheers" feels especially relatable and human. The sitcom's sharp sense of humor never fails, even when touching upon relevant topics such as class and feminism.
The NBC series, which ran for 11 seasons, helped launch the careers for many actors we know and love, from Danson to Rhea Perlman, Kirstie Alley and Woody Harrelson.
Frasier
Dr. Frasier Crane was often seen as the snob on "Cheers," which makes his character's later success even more surprising. After becoming a recurring character on "Cheers" thanks to his more sophisticated style of comedy, the psychiatrist went off on his own adventure after his divorce by settling down in Seattle in the NBC spin-off series "Frasier." Grammer's awkward portrayal of Frasier is aided by the show's colorful cast of neurotic characters. But it also features a slate of secret celebrity appearances in each episode, with the likes of Mary Tyler Moore, Reba McEntire, Macaulay Culkin, and more lending their voices as callers on Frasier's radio show.
Often remembered as one of the best sitcoms ever, "Frasier" was revived on Paramount+ in 2023, almost 20 years after the end of its original run. The two new seasons brought the psychiatrist back to Boston to reconnect with his son, Freddy.
Seinfeld
"Seinfeld" sets itself apart from many other sitcoms by focusing on a cast of unapologetically terrible characters. Each driven by their own particular selfishness, Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) brought viewers along on 172 episodes of schemes and antics only to get kneecapped by their own hubris almost every single time. Despite its tongue-in-cheek reputation as a "show about nothing," "Seinfeld" provides more physical and sophisticated comedy in just one 30-minute episode than most contemporary television shows, making it impossible to watch just as background noise.
The series' commitment to their terrible judgment carried through 'till the very end with the controversial series finale, which showed the characters getting their just desserts, much to the widespread annoyance of their audience. A fresh rewatch will let viewers remind themselves of why these are some of the best comedic actors of our time — as seen in Louis-Dreyfus' award-winning run on "Veep."
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
The last series worth a rewatch is the groundbreaking "Mary Tyler Moore Show," which helped establish the modern, adult, situational comedy genre with its refreshing protagonist. Mary Richards, played by Moore, is a single, 30-year-old professional working as a producer on a news show, surrounded by a cast of strong-willed yet eccentric characters who make her job as difficult as possible. Despite their flaws and workplace politics, Mary finds a new family at the WJM television station.
The show, which premiered on CBS in 1970, has gone down in history as one of the most impactful series on television for establishing situational comedy as a genre in itself, seen in how it went on to influence modern favorites like "30 Rock" and "Friends." It also previously held the record in its genre for most Emmy wins with 29 awards received throughout its seven-season run, a record later broken by "Frasier," which went on to win 38.