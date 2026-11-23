Dawn Wells may be known best for her role as Mary Ann Summers in "Gilligan's Island," but the iconic '60s sitcom was not the beauty's queen first foray into network television. Wells made her TV debut in 1961 on "The Roaring 20's" before turning heads on NBC's long-running Western "Bonanza."

In 1962, the actress guest starred as Marty Johnson, a dreamer who encounters Adam Cartwright (Pernell Roberts) at a stagecoach station, in a Season 4 episode of "Bonanza" entitled "The Way Station." Wells got her big break two years later when sweet farm girl Mary Ann was shipwrecked on "Gilligan's."

Often cast as "the good girl," Wells was eager to explore other roles after CBS canceled "Gilligan's" in 1967. She returned to Bonanza's Ponderosa Ranch one year later in a performance that was a departure from her previous roles.