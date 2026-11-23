Gilligan's Island Star Dawn Wells Appeared In Two Episodes Of A Classic Western Series
Dawn Wells may be known best for her role as Mary Ann Summers in "Gilligan's Island," but the iconic '60s sitcom was not the beauty's queen first foray into network television. Wells made her TV debut in 1961 on "The Roaring 20's" before turning heads on NBC's long-running Western "Bonanza."
In 1962, the actress guest starred as Marty Johnson, a dreamer who encounters Adam Cartwright (Pernell Roberts) at a stagecoach station, in a Season 4 episode of "Bonanza" entitled "The Way Station." Wells got her big break two years later when sweet farm girl Mary Ann was shipwrecked on "Gilligan's."
Often cast as "the good girl," Wells was eager to explore other roles after CBS canceled "Gilligan's" in 1967. She returned to Bonanza's Ponderosa Ranch one year later in a performance that was a departure from her previous roles.
Dawn Wells wanted to expand her resume
In 1968, Wells appeared as Moon Holt, the Native American wife of a ranch hand at Ponderosa, in a Season 9 episode of "Bonanza" entitled "The Burning Sky." Plagued by racist threats, Moon and her husband turn to the Cartwright family for protection from a lynch mob. The casting of a white actor in a Native American role would be unacceptable today but was fairly common in the 1960s. The performance — one of several "Gilligan" guest-star appearances on "Bonanza" — was a welcomed change for Wells, who was seeking out dramatic roles after playing America's sweetheart.
"When I got cast as Mary Ann, I thought, 'Here I go again, another ingenue,'" Wells told Woman's World in 2024. "But after the show I did go back to the stage doing 'Owl and the Pussycat' and a lot of pretty dramatic roles. ...I was able to satisfy my acting desires in other areas. ... I was blessed that I was cast and equally blessed when I went back to work and was able to break that image. So I've had success with the show and beyond it."