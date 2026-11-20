Quote Of The Day By Patrick Stewart: 'For Many Years I Was Reluctant To Speak About...'
Audiences around the world were heartbroken when Patrick Stewart died aged 86 in October 2026, as he made a name for himself as one of the greatest British actors of the last century. The star's sprawling career on the stage and screen earned him respect and love and equal measure, but Stewart redefined sci-fi action hero tropes as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
It's a role he first played in 1987, and some of his best "Star Trek" episodes were the ones that tested Picard mentally as well as physically. Of course, Stewart's work on TV didn't always involve adventures across the final frontier, and he even appeared in shows like "American Dad" and "Blunt Talk." He's also known for playing Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" movies, and he'll posthumously appear in "Avengers: Doomsday." As audiences gear up to see Stewart's final outing as Professor X on the big screen, here's his quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Patrick Stewart
"For many years I was reluctant to speak about aspects of my childhood. I was ashamed that my father did the things that he did. As I got older, little by little I found that I could occasionally mention them."
The quote from Patrick Stewart comes from an interview he did with AARP in 2023 where he explained the lessons he's learned in life over the years to promote his memoir, "Making It So." The book takes readers through his early years growing up in Yorkshire in the United Kingdom before finding his feet as an actor and becoming one of the most famous stars of science-fiction.
The memoir also talks about the difficult relationship Stewart had with his father, which he referred to a couple of times in this interview, noting: "His troubles led him to violent behavior that was contemptible."
Deeper meaning of Patrick Stewart's quote — time is a great healer
Patrick Stewart recalling the difficult parts of his childhood is a very singular experience for the actor, but it's clear that he found it easier to open up about it as he got older. His outlook on it is something that a lot of us can use as a comforting reminder that time is a great healer. That's not to say it excuses or ignores what he went through at home, but his comments suggest that he was able to make peace with it over the years.
No matter what we're going through, it's possible that over time it won't feel quite as severe. Obviously it's not quite as simple as just waking up years later and suddenly being fine about a difficulty we've faced. Processing things through therapy or by seeking help from those around us are healthy ways of dealing with things instead of just expecting to feel better over time without putting the work in.
More quotes by Patrick Stewart
- "If someone says 'Give me one word of advice,' I say 'be fearless.' And knowing without any shadow of a doubt that what they have to give —who they are — is totally unique and not shared by anybody else. And to believe in that uniqueness. It took me decades before I developed courage as an actor." — from a 2013 interview with TheaterMania
- "A couple of years ago, I was asked, 'How would you like to be remembered?' And my answer was 'That I was very funny.' If I could take a step into the world of comedy in some form..." — from a 2013 interview with Esquire
- "I think that for the moment, at least, we are as good as it gets. And the good, the potential good in us is still to be explored ... so that we can become better human beings to ourselves as well as to others. And I sometimes feel we're only at the threshold of those discoveries." — from a 2014 interview with Smithsonian Magazine
- "Now, nobody wants to be rated merely adequate. But an especially deep pit of shame awaits the person who is barely adequate." — from his 2023 memoir, "Making It So"