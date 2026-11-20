Audiences around the world were heartbroken when Patrick Stewart died aged 86 in October 2026, as he made a name for himself as one of the greatest British actors of the last century. The star's sprawling career on the stage and screen earned him respect and love and equal measure, but Stewart redefined sci-fi action hero tropes as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

It's a role he first played in 1987, and some of his best "Star Trek" episodes were the ones that tested Picard mentally as well as physically. Of course, Stewart's work on TV didn't always involve adventures across the final frontier, and he even appeared in shows like "American Dad" and "Blunt Talk." He's also known for playing Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" movies, and he'll posthumously appear in "Avengers: Doomsday." As audiences gear up to see Stewart's final outing as Professor X on the big screen, here's his quote of the day.