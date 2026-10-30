5 Best Star Trek Episodes With Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard, Ranked

The entire entertainment world is mourning the loss of Sir Patrick Stewart, who died earlier this week at age 86, but no one is feeling the loss more than Trekkies, who got to watch Stewart as Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Stewart was a classically trained Shakespearean actor when he joined the "TNG" cast in 1987, and some fans doubted that he could live up to the high standard set by William Shatner's Captain Kirk on the original "Star Trek" series. But Stewart brought wisdom and elegance to the Enterprise captain's chair, his rich voice booming with authority, and his Jean-Luc Picard quickly became as loved and respected as Kirk among "Trek" fans.

TVLine had the great pleasure of speaking with Stewart on multiple occasions about his time as Jean-Luc, with him returning to the role decades later for the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Picard." In light of his recent passing, we thought we'd look back and rank his greatest episodes as Jean-Luc Picard in the "Star Trek" universe. Now to be clear: Instead of choosing the best overall "Trek" episodes featuring Jean-Luc, we thought we'd focus on Stewart's best performances as Jean-Luc — and it just so happens that those are some of the best "Star Trek" episodes of all time.

Read on to see which Jean-Luc episodes made our Top 5, and hit the comments below to share your favorite Jean-Luc episodes of "Trek."