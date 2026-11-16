Live-action adaptations always run the risk of not living up to the source material, but sometimes productions manage to pull it off, with Netflix being a streamer that's become particularly good at it. That's the case with these five live-action versions of beloved animated TV shows. Instead of falling into the traps of trying to change too many aspects or alienating the original fanbase, these series manage to gracefully complete the balancing act of being faithful while drawing new audiences who may not like animation or may not have heard of the animated series and keeping original fans happy.

Adapting animated series into live action is a difficult task. Firstly, animation allows for styles of movement and visual humor that don't easily translate into the realism of live action. Secondly, the production must decide what aspects of the original series are absolutely necessary to keep and what should be changed or cut. Sadly, there are quite a few disappointing live-action adaptations that have missed the mark when it comes to these choices (with notable examples being "Death Note" and "Cowboy Bebop"). Nevertheless, our list of the five best live-action versions of beloved cartoons showcases what happens when a series gets it right.