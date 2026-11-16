5 Great Live-Action Versions Of Beloved Cartoon Shows
Live-action adaptations always run the risk of not living up to the source material, but sometimes productions manage to pull it off, with Netflix being a streamer that's become particularly good at it. That's the case with these five live-action versions of beloved animated TV shows. Instead of falling into the traps of trying to change too many aspects or alienating the original fanbase, these series manage to gracefully complete the balancing act of being faithful while drawing new audiences who may not like animation or may not have heard of the animated series and keeping original fans happy.
Adapting animated series into live action is a difficult task. Firstly, animation allows for styles of movement and visual humor that don't easily translate into the realism of live action. Secondly, the production must decide what aspects of the original series are absolutely necessary to keep and what should be changed or cut. Sadly, there are quite a few disappointing live-action adaptations that have missed the mark when it comes to these choices (with notable examples being "Death Note" and "Cowboy Bebop"). Nevertheless, our list of the five best live-action versions of beloved cartoons showcases what happens when a series gets it right.
One Piece
Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece" is one of the most successful and beloved series to come out of Japan. It began as a manga series, running in Shonen Jump, and was eventually adapted into one of the longest-running anime series, premiering in 1999. If you're an anime or manga fan, you'll know that "One Piece" can feel daunting to approach because of how long it's been running. That was perhaps one of the biggest fears people had when Netflix announced that it would take on the challenge of making the live-action "One Piece" TV series. Luckily for audiences, it all worked out, and the show has received nothing but praise since its premiere in 2023.
Netflix's "One Piece" is now on season 3, and there's so much to like, including the casting, the writing, and how the series has handled the fantastical elements of its fictional universe. In particular, the show approaches the extremely episodic style of the anime and manga and manages to condense it without fully scrapping the more beloved story arcs and character progressions. Add in the fact that Oda works closely with the production team, and it makes sense why "One Piece" is considered one of the best live-action adaptation TV series.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Following the absurdly popular Nickelodeon animated series, Netflix's live-action version of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" faced heavy expectations from the get-go. After the widely panned film adaptation directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the pressure was definitely on not to make the same mistakes that the film version did. Thankfully, Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" succeeded by going back to what originally drew audiences in: Pairing fun and elaborate visual effects with a strong emotional core, bolstered by excellent casting choices for Team Avatar in the form of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Miyako as Toph.
Elemental bending was arguably the most important part for Netflix to nail in the TV series, as the animation of bending was a major part of the original animated TV series' allure. VFX supervisor Marion Spates spoke to The Wrap, saying that "The most important thing was being true to the animated series." This guided the team in making bending look real and authentic on film, and so far, that approach has paid off. The series was rewarded for its visual effects work with an Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Visual Effects in 2024. Add in that "Avatar: The Last Airbender" original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were involved in the production, and it's safe to say this live-action adaptation of an animated series is one of the best out there.
Alice in Borderland
Technically, "Alice in Borderland" never had an official animated series, but there was an OVA (original video animation) of the manga series that was likely a reason why Netflix decided to order a full live-action version. After all, it's not uncommon for studio executives to make decisions based on how popular an intellectual property is, and the existence of an OVA suggests that there was always demand for a live-action version of the story of Arisu and friends as they try to escape a deadly "borderland" by succeeding at various types of games.
The live-action series sticks pretty close to Haro Aso's original manga (and the OVA), capturing its intense high-stakes survival games and psychological themes while making smart narrative adjustments, such as picking the most entertaining and emotionally gripping games to feature and then putting less interesting games as either montage material or off-screen references. Beyond the well-executed action sequences of the games, "Alice in Borderland" is also carried by one of Japan's best actors, Kento Yamazaki, in the lead role of Arisu. In a role that could easily become very flat and underwhelming (Arisu is a genius who always seems to win), Yamazaki manages to add a lot of depth and dimension.
Erased
The anime adaptation of Kei Sanbe's "Erased" is one of the best mystery/drama anime series of the 2010s, so it's not surprising that Netflix chose it for a live-action adaptation. The live-action version, which stars Yuki Furukawa as Satoru, stays pretty close to the original story, with its premise of Satoru's mysterious ability to see the future before it happens and enact change to prevent tragedy. In particular, Satoru is tasked with uncovering the mystery of who is responsible for a string of child murders when he was a child, to prevent a future where he becomes a murder suspect himself.
Although both the anime and live-action versions of "Erased" do away with some details from the manga, the live-action does condense the story into six episodes, which can make the story feel a bit rushed. Additionally, some viewers believe that the live-action version is a bit closer to what the manga series really intended. Whichever version you prefer in the end is, of course, subjective, but the "Erased" live-action series has a lot of heart and solid storytelling that make it worth watching.
YuYu Hakusho
Much like "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "One Piece," the live-action adaptation of "YuYu Hakusho" was under an immense amount of pressure to get it right, because of how popular the animated series already was. And once again, it was Netflix who rose to the occasion, with the caveat that they only invested in five episodes initially. A second season is now officially in the works as of October 2026, although it should be noted that Netflix has yet to confirm this, making it still questionable as to what the future holds for the live-action series.
"YuYu Hakusho" follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi (Takumi Kitamura), a rough-around-the-edges teenager who suddenly finds himself dead and tasked with using his newfound spiritual abilities to protect the human world from being overrun by malevolent forces from the spirit world. The action and fight sequences were a huge selling point of the anime series, and the live-action adaptation delivers some of its most cool and fun stunt sequences. You can almost ignore how compressed the story feels, since it's only five episodes. Hopefully, with a season 2, Netflix can deliver a better-paced story in addition to excellent action scenes.