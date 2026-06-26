Avatar: The Last Airbender EP Was Surprised That One Major Season 2 Change Was Approved: 'I Thought It Was Too Much'
Now streaming on Netflix, the second season of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" introduces Miyako Cech as Toph Beifong, a small-but-mighty warrior whose Earthbending skills and blunt honesty made her a fan-favorite character in the original animated series. Like many characters in this live-action adaptation, some aspects of Toph's life have been expanded upon, including one that co-showrunner Christine Boylan initially assumed would be a step too far.
Toph's parents, Lao and Poppy Beifong, appear in just one episode of the original Nickelodeon animated series, where they're portrayed as overprotective, overbearing, and toxic. That much remains true, but Netflix's retelling takes it one step further, giving viewers a clearer look at the Beifongs' true ruthlessness.
In the second season finale, Lady Beifong reunites with Toph over tea, confessing the insecurities that inspire her questionable parenting. Toph's mother says she sees herself as the fragile one, not Toph. In fact, she's in awe of her daughter's strength and grace. Once again asking Toph to return home, she promises, "Things will be different." And for a moment, Toph allows herself to believe it's true. Unfortunately, it all turns out to be an emotionally manipulative ruse — Lady Beifong has drugged Toph's tea, which Toph realizes just as she loses consciousness.
"I remember pitching that scene, and I thought it was too much," Boylan tells TVLine. "But everybody was like, 'Yeah, absolutely.' And I was like, 'Wow, OK. I guess we're doing this.'"
Exploring the Beifongs more fully was a fun experience for Boylan, who says she looks at "Avatar: The Last Airbender" as historical fantasy. "Reading the Kiyoshi books, the Beifongs go so far back," she says. "They're such old money, and they're making quite a bit of money off all sides of the war. Toph has to get her distance from them to figure out who she is and what side she's on. We looked at a lot of historical examples of families like this that were even more ruthless. It gave us a lot of stuff to play with."
"We kept giving Lady Beifong opportunities to make the right choice, but it's fun to see her continue to make bad choices when it comes to her relationship with her daughter," adds co-showrunner Jabbar Raisani.
How Avatar: The Last Airbender EPs leaned into Toph's humor in Season 2
Toph is a key member of Team Avatar, and her arrival in the show's second season completely changes the dynamic of the group, something the co-showrunners couldn't wait to play out in live-action.
"She comes in and disrupts the gang just when they've hit a sort of stasis," Christine Boylan tells TVLine. "The three of them have found stability, and she comes in and completely blows that up. She comes in just when they need her the most, but I think what's often missed is that they also come into her life when Toph needs them the most. It's a two-way street. That was very important to get right."
Another key aspect of Toph's personality that the co-showrunners wanted to capture is her sense of humor, which brings some much-needed levity to an otherwise heavy season.
"Having the blunt truth-teller in the group is always great for comedy," Boylan says. "You could have her say anything. And our blindness consultant pushed us to joke more than we were going to," she explains, referring to moments like when Katara says, "See, Toph?" to which Toph replies, "No, I don't," forcing Katara to awkwardly walk her statement back. It's an exchange that amuses Toph quite a bit.
Adds Jabbar Raisani, "[The consultant] was like, 'Hey, we use those terms all the time.' Like you say, 'Hey, did you watch that show?' We were scared to say or do the wrong thing, but he was like, 'Don't be. This is absolutely how we talk. Embrace it and lean into it, because you're going to find a lot of humor in that.' The blind community loves Toph because she's so blunt and she's not afraid to say things."
What did you think of Netflix's live-action portrayal of Toph and her family? How about "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Season 2 overall? Grade it in the poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.