Long before he became a screen legend, Michael Douglas landed his big break as a San Francisco detective in a '70s TV crime drama that partnered him up with an Oscar-winning costar — someone Douglas would later call a big influence on his life. That forgotten '70s series was ABC's "The Streets of San Francisco," a hit police procedural that followed veteran homicide detective Lieutenant Mike Stone (Karl Malden) and his young partner, Inspector Steve Keller (Douglas), as they cracked cases in the City by the Bay. Douglas — who played Keller for the first four seasons and the two-part 5th season premiere — went on to earn three consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations for the role: best supporting actor in a drama series in 1974, followed by outstanding continuing performance by a supporting actor in a drama series in 1975 and 1976.

During an interview with The Guardian, Douglas described "The Streets of San Francisco," saying, "It was the greatest opportunity I ever had, but also the hardest. We shot 14 hours a day, six days a week, for eight and a half months. I've never worked harder, but I learned so much about acting and producing."

Speaking to the Television Academy, Douglas also opened up about just how influential Malden was as a mentor. "He was renowned for his work ethic, and he set the tone for the show," Douglas recalled. He also noted their genuine off-screen bond: "We loved each other. He always told me, 'You're the son that I never had.'" Malden never hogged the spotlight, urging Douglas early on to take the front position on camera.