Michael Douglas' First Leading Role On A TV Show Was In This Classic Crime Drama
Long before he became a screen legend, Michael Douglas landed his big break as a San Francisco detective in a '70s TV crime drama that partnered him up with an Oscar-winning costar — someone Douglas would later call a big influence on his life. That forgotten '70s series was ABC's "The Streets of San Francisco," a hit police procedural that followed veteran homicide detective Lieutenant Mike Stone (Karl Malden) and his young partner, Inspector Steve Keller (Douglas), as they cracked cases in the City by the Bay. Douglas — who played Keller for the first four seasons and the two-part 5th season premiere — went on to earn three consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations for the role: best supporting actor in a drama series in 1974, followed by outstanding continuing performance by a supporting actor in a drama series in 1975 and 1976.
During an interview with The Guardian, Douglas described "The Streets of San Francisco," saying, "It was the greatest opportunity I ever had, but also the hardest. We shot 14 hours a day, six days a week, for eight and a half months. I've never worked harder, but I learned so much about acting and producing."
Speaking to the Television Academy, Douglas also opened up about just how influential Malden was as a mentor. "He was renowned for his work ethic, and he set the tone for the show," Douglas recalled. He also noted their genuine off-screen bond: "We loved each other. He always told me, 'You're the son that I never had.'" Malden never hogged the spotlight, urging Douglas early on to take the front position on camera.
Douglas left The Streets of San Francisco for a major film
Michael Douglas told the San Francisco Chronicle that the show "was reviewed really well." He added, "More importantly, it was a love letter to San Francisco," easing the minds of locals who had feared the show would tarnish their city.
Today on IMDb, the show holds a solid 7.3 rating, but one thing fans agree on is that it just wasn't the same after Douglas left and was replaced by Richard Hatch, who played Inspector Dan Robbins. One user described the series as "good stories, well directed, thoughtful in short doses. Worth your time until Douglas exits, then it fades to black."
Another user agreed, writing that when Hatch became Malden's new partner, "they never quite got it together as a team the way Malden did with Douglas." The reviewer continued, "I liked the show, I liked the stories. But most of all Malden and Douglas were a joy to watch."
As for why Douglas left, he just couldn't resist the opportunity to attach himself as producer on a movie based on one of his favorite novels: "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." He told the Television Academy that while many thought he was "nuts" to abandon the show, both Malden and producer Quinn Martin gave their blessing. "Today, in television, nobody is going to let you out of your contract," Douglas said. "But both Quinn and Karl said, 'Absolutely. Go for it. We loved working with you.'" Douglas' instincts paid off. The film ended up scoring him an Academy Award for best picture, his first Oscar.