This Popular British Werewolf Fantasy Drama Series Is Streaming In The U.S. For Free
Fans of supernatural TV shows looking for some new fantasy to binge are in luck because the celebrated werewolf drama "Wolfblood" is streaming on three free platforms. Currently available on Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Pluto TV, as well as on Prime Video, the British series originally aired its five seasons on CBBC from 2012 to 2017.
The plot follows a clandestine werewolf species known as wolfbloods, who face various trials and tribulations while living among typical humans. "Wolfblood" begins by fixating on teenage wolfbloods Maddy Smith (Aimée Kelly) and Rhydian Morris (Bobby Lockwood) in the rural English town of Stoneybridge for three seasons, though introduces a new main cast in Season 4 as the narrative shifts its focus toward Jana Vilkas (Leona Vaughan) in an urban setting.
Comparable to the likes of "The Vampire Diaries" and "Teen Wolf" through their fantasy elements and appeal to an adolescent audience, "Wolfblood," never gained much of a following in the United States. However, the show was a hit back home, winning BAFTA, Royal Television Society, and British Screenwriters' awards while amassing a sizable fanbase throughout its run.
How creator Debbie Moon was inspired to make Wolfblood
TV shows centering on the paranormal, especially werewolves, weren't hard to come by in the 2010s, and "Wolfblood" creator Debbie Moon knew exactly how she wanted to contribute to the genre when the BBC selected her to pen a new children's drama. Even more fascinating is how Moon came up with the title for her original series. Before "Wolfblood" became a reality, a random discovery while shopping set Moon's creative wheels in motion.
"'Wolfblood' was inspired by a shelf of second-hand books. Which just goes to prove that writers can get inspiration from pretty much anything," she wrote in a 2012 BBC blog post. "I was standing in a charity shop, browsing the books, when my brain somehow read half of one title and half of the one next to it, producing a new title — Wolfblood. 'Interesting,' I thought. 'What's a Wolfblood?' And thirty seconds later, I was dashing out of the shop to buy a notebook and pen and start scribbling..."
After that, Moon's "Wolfblood" pitch went through multiple rounds of development before it became one of two young-adult properties picked up by CBBC at the time. Considering that "Wolfblood" is available for U.S. audiences to stream free of charge, the show has the chance to reach even more people who crave the mystery and thrills of a good werewolf tale.