Fans of supernatural TV shows looking for some new fantasy to binge are in luck because the celebrated werewolf drama "Wolfblood" is streaming on three free platforms. Currently available on Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Pluto TV, as well as on Prime Video, the British series originally aired its five seasons on CBBC from 2012 to 2017.

The plot follows a clandestine werewolf species known as wolfbloods, who face various trials and tribulations while living among typical humans. "Wolfblood" begins by fixating on teenage wolfbloods Maddy Smith (Aimée Kelly) and Rhydian Morris (Bobby Lockwood) in the rural English town of Stoneybridge for three seasons, though introduces a new main cast in Season 4 as the narrative shifts its focus toward Jana Vilkas (Leona Vaughan) in an urban setting.

Comparable to the likes of "The Vampire Diaries" and "Teen Wolf" through their fantasy elements and appeal to an adolescent audience, "Wolfblood," never gained much of a following in the United States. However, the show was a hit back home, winning BAFTA, Royal Television Society, and British Screenwriters' awards while amassing a sizable fanbase throughout its run.