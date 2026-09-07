15 Best Paranormal Horror TV Shows, Ranked
For decades, television creators have dipped into the world of the paranormal to find stories and create larger-than-life characters who tackle the unknown mysteries that lie beyond the veil.
The world of the paranormal encompasses many things like ghosts, demons, possession, and anything else that can't be explained within the natural world. It's where brave viewers go to see what they can stomach and temporarily live in a world of supernatural danger brimming with the macabre.
With some being definitively better than others, it may be hard to pick your next spooky binge-watch. To help, here are 15 TV series that lean into the paranormal while still being definitively good and watchable.
15. Archive 81
It's not unusual these days for something that originated online to get the coveted TV treatment. Such was the case for a creative podcast called "Archive 81," which got picked up by Netflix for a single season only to be canceled on a massive cliffhanger ending.
The story follows a young VHS expert in the modern day (the series came out in 2022), who is tasked with restoring a documentary about a building that caught fire in 1994. However, he quickly learns that he was not selected to restore this footage by accident, as ghosts from his personal life show up just in time for him to break the communication barrier between the past and the present.
14. Chucky
Before Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) became everyone's favorite murderous toy, he was your run-of-the-mill human murderer with a passion for Voodoo. Created by Don Mancini, the character began with the "Child's Play" movies back in 1988. After seven installments and one remake, it was time to branch out into the world of television where Mancini could really crack open the world of the paranormal.
Like the movies that came before it, "Chucky" — which ran for three seasons on Syfy and the USA Network — often balances out its robust scares and over-the-top violence with a healthy dose of comedy. However, at the end of the day, this is a show about the paranormal and what happens when powers beyond our world fall into the wrong, tiny, plastic hands.
13. Penny Dreadful
On its premise alone, this show deserves to be on this list as it is filled to the brim with some of the most iconic paranormal characters and monsters in literary history. The Showtime original series "Penny Dreadful" takes its name from the publications of the same name that were popular in British culture in the 1800s. They pulled from a cavalcade of horror monsters like vampires, ghosts and more. The show upped the literary ante by taking characters from popular fiction like Dorian Gray, Frankenstein's monster, and Dracula, as well as Biblical figures like Lucifer.
While the show is literary in nature, it's far from serious. These characters tend to thrive in an environment where the stakes are high, but not through the roof. As a result, "Penny Dreadful" takes its complex plot to ridiculous and over-the-top places that, while convoluted, open up its paranormal world and keep the audience guessing what could possibly happen next when anything is, indeed, possible.
12. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
After directing films like "Pan's Labyrinth" and "Hellboy," Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro's gothic and paranormal chops are unquestionable. So, it was a no-brainer for Netflix to trust him with an anthology series plucked from his incredibly unique imagination and structured like TV legend Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" and "Night Gallery."
Each installment of the eight-episode horror series begins with the director opening his titular cabinet of curiosities and explaining an item that pertains to the story he's about to tell. In true del Toro fashion, each one is a new tale of the macabre and finding humanity in the ghosts and ghouls that terrorize our world. Whether it's a down-on-his-luck grave robber looking for a big payday or a racist junker getting his comeuppance, the paranormal aspects of del Toro's imagination are front and center, brought to life in a world that feels both real and teeming with the unknown.
11. Ash vs. Evil Dead
While most demonic possession stories are slow, psychological burns about a person falling victim to overwhelming supernatural forces, the "Evil Dead" franchise imagines a world where these demons are significantly less subtle and react like everyone else to a swift punch in the jaw.
Starring the incomparable B-horror pioneer Bruce Campbell as the original horror hero Ash Williams, "Ash vs Evil Dead" catches up with the character later in life after he, once again, accidentally summons the collection of demons known as the Deadites. This time, however, he's a seasoned Deadite-hunting veteran and leads a small team of new friends in a cross-country romp to put this dark magic in the grave once and for all.
This show, which aired on Starz, would rank higher on the list if it was a bit scarier. Like its film predecessors, "Ash vs Evil Dead" leans into B-movie ridiculousness, gore, and laughs. There's absolutely nothing wrong with that, but it makes for a show that's really more of a dark action-comedy than a paranormal thriller.
10. The Terror
It can be hard for anthology series to keep consistency when they have to start from scratch at the top of every season. However, AMC's "The Terror" seems to have found the winning formula for making great paranormal content by basing its stories on different tried-and-true horror novels.
The show got its start adapting Dan Simmons' 2007 novel of the same name. It's a fictional take on the real-life lost expedition of Captain Sir John Franklin that imagines a supernatural force terrorizing the crew as they navigate the already terrifying Arctic from 1845 to 1848. It was so well-received that the powers that be decided to make it an anthology, tackling a completely different story plucked from Japanese folklore set in Southern California during World War II that was subtitled "Infamy."
Lastly, Season 3, adapted "The Devil in Silver," about a man wrongfully committed to a mental institution who quickly learns of a pattern of fear and complacency that empowers a demonic entity that calls all the shots in the facility.
9. Lovecraft Country
Although the title would have you believe this HBO series is an adaptation of acclaimed horror author H.P. Lovecraft's work, it's actually an adaptation of a 2016 dark fantasy novel by Matt Ruff that borrows heavily from Lovecraft's imagery, monster catalog, and stories. However, Ruff uses them as a foil to showcase how these monsters intersect with the Black American experience of the Jim Crow South of the 1950s.
Each episode of "Lovecraft Country" sees its protagonists encounter some new supernatural threat but also makes sure its characters deal with real-life horrors of racist white people. While Lovecraft was perhaps best known for Cthulhu, the show is rife with ghosts, seances, cultists, witches, and wizards that make this a can't-miss paranormal series.
8. Widow's Bay
It's nice to know that in 2026, good paranormal TV is still coming out better than ever. With an impressive 19 Emmy nominations scored for the first season, this sharp, spooky, and at times laugh-out-loud Apple TV series is getting the critical and audience recognition it deserves.
What's so interesting about "Widow's Bay" is how many comedic minds are behind this otherwise scary show. From creator Katie Dippold (formerly of "Parks and Recreation") to producers Colton Dunn ("Key and Peele") and Neil Casey ("Big Mouth"), the show is a perfect example of why comedy and horror often go hand-in-hand.
The series follows a small New England island where locals are plagued by every kind of creepy local legend there is. From a scary hag who haunts the roadway to a curse that dates back to the days of the Salem Witch Trials, "Widow's Bay" has everything a classic haunting story needs with an incredibly modern twist.
7. Fall of the House of Usher
It doesn't get more paranormal than the works of Edgar Allan Poe. In 2023, Netflix and acclaimed gothic storyteller Mike Flanagan took the famous author's stories and modernized them into a sprawling eight-episode series. Each story is loosely based on one of Poe's original works.
The show is told through flashbacks in which the Usher family patriarch, and CEO of a less-than-moral pharmaceutical company, recounts the events of the past few weeks. That time saw all of his children die in unique ways that are essentially modern adaptations of Poe's famous stories. It turns out the family is cursed from sins made by Usher and his sister long ago. Each episode sees his lineage pay for those sins.
If you're a fan of Flanagan's works or Poe's, this series is a can't miss, packed top-to-bottom with forces beyond explanation.
6. Supernatural
As many "Supernatural" fans will tell you, the show's first few seasons are unparalleled in their paranormal storytelling, facing Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), against a new monster of the week while still building toward an overarching main storyline. Ghosts, vampires, demons, angels, folk legends, and more were all on the table for the boys to battle throughout the show's 15-season run that mostly aired on the CW.
However, after about five seasons (give or take depending on who you're talking to), the series abandoned its regular monster-of-the-week episodes in favor of larger storylines involving heaven, Hell, purgatory and the massive mythical and biblical figures that make up the world beyond ours. While those things may still fall in the realm of "paranormal," the truth is a majority of the show saw the writers dealing with lore of their own making, taking things further and further away from the horror of everyday urban legends that made the show popular.
Still, the show deserves points for keeping paranormal fiction alive through sheer quantity of episodes and the masterpieces that were its early seasons.
5. Haunting of Hill House
Creator Mike Flanagan had been in the horror scene for a while before the release of "The Haunting of Hill House" on Netflix in 2018 with movies like "Oculus," "Ouija: Origin of Evil" and "Hush." However, partially thanks to its October release — right in the heart of the Halloween season — back in 2018, "The Haunting of Hill House" was able to capture the public consciousness and give horror fans some much-needed premiere spooky TV.
Based on the book of the same name by Shirley Jackson, the series follows the Crain family, who moved out of Hill House years ago after experiencing paranormal frights. However, when a tragedy brings the estranged siblings back together, they learn that some of those ghosts have continued to haunt them throughout their lives.
While the show has its scares, its true gift to the world of paranormal TV is the way Flanagan proved you can hide thought-provoking family drama in a gothic, light-horror setting. All the jump scares are just kind of a bonus.
4. American Horror Story
One could argue that, by Season 13, "American Horror Story" has gone completely off the rails. But the good thing about an anthology series is that it gets to try again, and each new season gets to deal with the paranormal in some new and exciting way.
Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Halley Feiffer have used "American Horror Story" to tell tales of ghosts, witches, vampires, cults, curses and everything else that could possibly go bump in the night. And, for better or worse, they do it all with a healthy dose of sex, drugs, and rock-n-roll.
While each season is new and follows a different theme like "Cult," "Apocalypse" and "1984," diehard viewers are rewarded with the occasional connective tissue between them. Whether you want to jump around different seasons or binge the whole kit and kaboodle, nothing hits quite like a good "AHS" season.
3. IT: Welcome to Derry
If, like many, you watched Andy Muschietti's two-part "IT" movies based on Stephen King's famous work and thought to yourself, "I want more," this show is perfect for you. The series dives deeper into the rich and cursed lore of the fictional town of Derry, Maine, and tells the story of another group of youngsters who have the misfortune to cross paths with the entity that sometimes takes the form of the malicious killer clown, Pennywise.
Not only is this show packed with scares, but it seeks to expand its world with references to other Stephen King stories and even has some crossover characters planted just to delight fans of the author's work.
The show has countless twists and scary set pieces that are sure to have you watching some of it through the cracks in your fingers. Like the movies that came before it, "It: Welcome to Derry" will have you questioning what reality even is.
2. Buffy the Vampire Slayer
If you were a teen in the 1990s, the world of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was more than likely on your radar. Whether you were a fan or not, you'd certainly heard of the paranormal world of Buffy Summers and the many demons, vampires, and monsters that she had to slay each week.
The show follows Buffy and her intrepid friends in Sunnydale, California, as she navigates high school, college, and post-grad life, all while battling to save the world from dark forces. While each episode is a new fight, the show is actually about the uncertainty and trials of growing up in America. The show went on to spawn the spinoff "Angel" about her problematic vampire boyfriend and furthered the lore behind the series.
For an entire generation of youths, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was their first foray into the world of the paranormal and prepared them to digest and enjoy everything else on this list. For that, the series deserves high marks as one of the most influential and well-done paranormal shows in existence.
1. The X-Files
While there have been countless paranormal shows on television over the years, most, if not all of them, fall into the category of niche, genre shows. However, almost no series did more to bring paranormal storytelling to the mainstream than "The X-Files."
Additionally, while most of the shows in the genre (and even this list) are full works of fiction crafted by writers, "The X-Files" often pulled inspiration for some of its stories from real-life cases of ghosts, aliens, cryptids, and other astonishing tales. Some that stand out include, "Triangle," which deals with the infamous Bermuda Triangle; and "Tunguska," which even references the real-life event of the same name. This added a bit of legitimacy — whatever that word means to you in the context of the paranormal — to every episode of "The X-Files," particularly its monster-of-the-week episodes.
Agents Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) made everyone start talking about the mysteries in our world that can't quite be explained.