15 Best Paranormal Horror TV Shows, Ranked

For decades, television creators have dipped into the world of the paranormal to find stories and create larger-than-life characters who tackle the unknown mysteries that lie beyond the veil.

The world of the paranormal encompasses many things like ghosts, demons, possession, and anything else that can't be explained within the natural world. It's where brave viewers go to see what they can stomach and temporarily live in a world of supernatural danger brimming with the macabre.

With some being definitively better than others, it may be hard to pick your next spooky binge-watch. To help, here are 15 TV series that lean into the paranormal while still being definitively good and watchable.