Even the Professor on "Gilligan's Island" would have been impressed by the clever idea of arranging Russell Johnson's tapes to make him look good. Johnson's "Here on Gilligan's Isle," a book that details behind-the-scenes stories of the show, recounts how the casting process involved his buddy pulling the strings. Sam Gary, a CBS stage manager and Johnson's friend, did him a solid during the casting process: "He did me the favor of arranging the order of the tests because I wasn't the only guy the network executives were looking at. Sam assembled the films with a particular strategy: First, he put a pretty good test, then a lousy test, then me, and finally a mediocre test. He positioned me just right, and the powers that be chose me."

The pilot episode of "Gilligan's Island" featured John Gabriel as the high school teacher Roy Hinkley, but the role was later recast. Johnson recounts initially declining to audition for the role of Hinkley, as he was not interested in being "one of seven" when he had opportunities to play leading roles. But when two other opportunities he had been anticipating, namely the lead in "Ben Casey" and an unspecified pilot episode he did with Jane Powell, failed to materialize, he decided to audition for the Professor at the insistence of his agent.