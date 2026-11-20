How Russell Johnson 'Fixed' His Gilligan's Island Audition To Guarantee He'd Be Cast
Even the Professor on "Gilligan's Island" would have been impressed by the clever idea of arranging Russell Johnson's tapes to make him look good. Johnson's "Here on Gilligan's Isle," a book that details behind-the-scenes stories of the show, recounts how the casting process involved his buddy pulling the strings. Sam Gary, a CBS stage manager and Johnson's friend, did him a solid during the casting process: "He did me the favor of arranging the order of the tests because I wasn't the only guy the network executives were looking at. Sam assembled the films with a particular strategy: First, he put a pretty good test, then a lousy test, then me, and finally a mediocre test. He positioned me just right, and the powers that be chose me."
The pilot episode of "Gilligan's Island" featured John Gabriel as the high school teacher Roy Hinkley, but the role was later recast. Johnson recounts initially declining to audition for the role of Hinkley, as he was not interested in being "one of seven" when he had opportunities to play leading roles. But when two other opportunities he had been anticipating, namely the lead in "Ben Casey" and an unspecified pilot episode he did with Jane Powell, failed to materialize, he decided to audition for the Professor at the insistence of his agent.
Russell Johnson's casting had another curveball
Despite Russell Johnson's lack of enthusiasm for the ensemble structure of "Gilligan's Island," he decided to audition for the role because he wanted the stability of a show that would help provide for his family. He ultimately got the role, and although he believed the show would only run 13 weeks, it drew an audience of 13 million in its 1964 debut season and went on to air for three seasons before being surprisingly canceled by CBS.
His friend might have helped him land the part, but Johnson almost declined the role because of a request from Ethel Winant, the head of casting for CBS. Johnson recounts in "Here on Gilligan's Isle" how Winant called him to ask if he could meet CBS executive Hunt Stromberg Jr. The catch was that Johnson had to do so "stripped down" to his shorts.
Offended by the request, Johnson told Winant that he would rather decline the role than go through with it: "Look, I'm a serious actor." They did settle on a compromise: Winant took a picture of his bare chest to show Stromberg. Johnson speculated: "I think the main concern was whether or not CBS wanted the Professor to have some sex appeal or not to have any sexual allure at all."