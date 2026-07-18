A Gilligan's Island Star Was Asked To Disrobe For Their Role

Before the Professor got stranded on "Gilligan's Island," he had to strip down. Russell Johnson, the actor who played Professor Roy Hinkley on all three seasons of the classic '60s sitcom, got the part after a CBS executive wanted to see what he looked like shirtless.

As Johnson recalled in his book "Here on Gilligan's Isle," which is full of behind-the-scenes anecdotes, he'd already been offered the part when CBS' head of casting, Ethel Winant, called him. She explained that one of the high-up executives at the network, Hunt Stromberg Jr., wanted a meeting with him ... sans shirt.

According to his story, Johnson initially balked, saying he was "a serious actor" and that he knew he had "a good body." Winant, who Johnson was friendly with, offered a compromise. Instead of disrobing in front of the exec, he could take his shirt off in the privacy of Winant's office. She took a Polaroid and sent it to Stromberg.

"I think the main concern was whether or not CBS wanted the Professor to have some sex appeal or not to have any sexual allure at all," Johnson wrote.