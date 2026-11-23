The Mandalorian armor is one of the most recognizable pieces of "Star Wars" iconography, but somehow, it got overshadowed by a little green puppet. Grogu, aka "Baby Yoda," was present from the very first episode of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+ and audiences became enamored with the infant. The fanfare from the fanbase for the debut of a new strange alien in "Star Wars" canon was as expected, but the level of fame Grogu went on to garner was much more than anyone could have imagined.

"The Mandalorian" follows a classic lone wolf and cub narrative, and audiences fell in love with the dynamic of the bounty hunter and the innocent-yet-powerful infant Jedi. The series continued to delve more and more into Grogu's backstory and his possible future. Becoming an even more central figure in the show wasn't enough, however, as Grogu slowly became the face of the entire "Star Wars" brand. Baby Yoda was everywhere and he even got top billing when the duo made their way to the big screen with 2026's "The Mandalorian & Grogu." When it comes to stepping into the spotlight of a series and long-running franchise, this is the way.