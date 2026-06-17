15 Best Breaking Bad Episodes, Ranked

"Breaking Bad" is one of the best TV shows of the 21st century. Ending over 13 years ago, the acclaimed series still reigns as one of the greatest (if not the greatest) series AMC ever made.

Naturally, this makes narrowing down the show's best episodes a difficult task. The fact that we had to leave off episodes from this list that included Walter White's iconic pizza toss, Jesse Pinkman's emotional "problem dog" monologue, and Mike Ehrmantraut's tragic death, is proof that there's too many great moments to include when counting down the best of "Breaking Bad."

You could argue that even though episode has moments we'll never forget, these 15 episodes from across the entire run of "Breaking Bad" are the most impactful. Oh, what we'd give to rewatch them for the first time again.