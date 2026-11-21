Why Mariska Hargitay Considered Quitting Law & Order: SVU - And What Stopped Her
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" wouldn't be what it is if it weren't for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) policing the streets of New York. Yet, there was a time that the cop drama almost lost its leading lady. After her fellow co-star Chris Meloni (aka Detective Elliot Stabler) departed "Law & Order: SVU" in 2011, Hargitay became the sole protagonist of the series and wasn't able to expand her horizons as a performer. She considered walking away from "Law & Order: SVU" during Season 25 to pursue other opportunities within different genres. Despite showing her comedic chops during her short-lived role in "Seinfeld," the actor rarely got to step out of her iconic character and display her sense of humor.
In a conversation with Julianna Margulies (who previously quit "ER" in Season 6), Hargitay said she had thought of leaving the Dick Wolf procedural but admitted she wasn't ready to say goodbye. "Because I loved it," she explained in an interview with Variety. "And then I got to do all this other stuff, and that's why I don't think about leaving right now." Hargitay did get the chance to branch out without having to let go of the badge, though. She directed a 2025 documentary titled "My Mom Jayne", where she revisited her late mother's legacy. It won two Emmys, and it even helped lead to NBC choosing Hargitay to host the 2026 awards ceremony. The actor also made her Broadway debut with "Every Brilliant Thing," a solo play that is both hilarious and life-affirming. Hargitay played a nameless protagonist who chronicles every brilliant thing in the world to cheer up those around her and herself.
Stabler returned for Law & Order: SVU Season 28
Now Mariska Hargitay is back in uniform for "Law & Order: SVU" Season 28, which premiered in early October. Benson reunited with her former partner, Stabler, for a special occasion. Chris Meloni returned for the crime drama's 600th episode, a milestone that only two other scripted primetime shows were able to achieve. The actor's last appearance on the show was in Season 27, in a brief instance where he told Benson that he loved her. Showrunner Michele Fazekas told TVLine that she wanted to bring Meloni back for more episodes, but couldn't because of his tight schedule.
His most recent appearance was tied to a conviction from one of their earlier cases. The duo is forced to consider whether the person they arrested was indeed guilty of raping and murdering a young nun. As they head upstate and interrogate people who knew the victim, Benson and Stabler have a long discussion about their shared history and ponder the mistakes they've made while handling this case.
Fazekas told The Hollywood Reporter that she sought to make "an old school Benson and Stabler episode" to commemorate the show's milestone. Although fans have been rooting for the characters to get together, the showrunner believes that the episode's final moments show that both of them still have a lot of work to do before taking that next step in their relationship. "Is there time down the line? Maybe, but I think he's got some work to do. She can have some work to do as well, but I think she's probably a little further down that path than he is," she told The Hollywood Reporter.