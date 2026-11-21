"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" wouldn't be what it is if it weren't for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) policing the streets of New York. Yet, there was a time that the cop drama almost lost its leading lady. After her fellow co-star Chris Meloni (aka Detective Elliot Stabler) departed "Law & Order: SVU" in 2011, Hargitay became the sole protagonist of the series and wasn't able to expand her horizons as a performer. She considered walking away from "Law & Order: SVU" during Season 25 to pursue other opportunities within different genres. Despite showing her comedic chops during her short-lived role in "Seinfeld," the actor rarely got to step out of her iconic character and display her sense of humor.

In a conversation with Julianna Margulies (who previously quit "ER" in Season 6), Hargitay said she had thought of leaving the Dick Wolf procedural but admitted she wasn't ready to say goodbye. "Because I loved it," she explained in an interview with Variety. "And then I got to do all this other stuff, and that's why I don't think about leaving right now." Hargitay did get the chance to branch out without having to let go of the badge, though. She directed a 2025 documentary titled "My Mom Jayne", where she revisited her late mother's legacy. It won two Emmys, and it even helped lead to NBC choosing Hargitay to host the 2026 awards ceremony. The actor also made her Broadway debut with "Every Brilliant Thing," a solo play that is both hilarious and life-affirming. Hargitay played a nameless protagonist who chronicles every brilliant thing in the world to cheer up those around her and herself.