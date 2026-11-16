Sylvester Stallone has a surprising choice in mind for a future villain on "Tulsa King." In a November 2026 interview with the podcast "The Rest Is Entertainment," Stallone suggested that former Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield could make for a compelling antagonist.

"I was with Andrew Garfield last night," Stallone explained. "I never thought we would hit it off, ever. I thought, boy, I'd love to have him as a villain in 'Tulsa King' because it would create a whole different dynamic."

Stallone's idea might surprise some "Tulsa King" fans, as Garfield rarely plays the sort of intimidating or menacing characters seen on the Paramount+ crime drama. But for Stallone, that's sort of the appeal. Bringing Garfield on, he suggested, could give the show an opportunity to explore a different kind of villain: "Instead of this big, lumbering, you know, villain, maybe it's, you know, it's thoughtful," Stallone said. "Maybe it's AI-driven. Maybe it's something that I have no idea how to stop."