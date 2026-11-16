Sylvester Stallone Wants To Face Off Against Andrew Garfield On Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone has a surprising choice in mind for a future villain on "Tulsa King." In a November 2026 interview with the podcast "The Rest Is Entertainment," Stallone suggested that former Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield could make for a compelling antagonist.
"I was with Andrew Garfield last night," Stallone explained. "I never thought we would hit it off, ever. I thought, boy, I'd love to have him as a villain in 'Tulsa King' because it would create a whole different dynamic."
Stallone's idea might surprise some "Tulsa King" fans, as Garfield rarely plays the sort of intimidating or menacing characters seen on the Paramount+ crime drama. But for Stallone, that's sort of the appeal. Bringing Garfield on, he suggested, could give the show an opportunity to explore a different kind of villain: "Instead of this big, lumbering, you know, villain, maybe it's, you know, it's thoughtful," Stallone said. "Maybe it's AI-driven. Maybe it's something that I have no idea how to stop."
Could Andrew Garfield actually join the cast of Tulsa King?
Sylvester Stallone is not the creator of "Tulsa King," of course. It was created by Taylor Sheridan of "Yellowstone" fame, so it's not necessarily up to Stallone whether Andrew Garfield joins the cast. However, Stallone explained in the same podcast interview that he has more creative control over the series than a typical actor.
"[Sheridan] created it, but originally, the character [Dwight 'The General' Manfredi] was very dark and violent," Stallone recalled. "I said 'Can we temper it a little bit?' ... He goes, 'You're on your own. Take it away, enjoy.' I write my character, whatever scenes I'm in."
Garfield, meanwhile, is no stranger to television. He starred in the 2022 crime drama "Under the Banner of Heaven," a must-watch for "True Detective" fans. As of this writing, no official plans have been announced for Garfield to join "Tulsa King," but Stallone has certainly made his interest clear.