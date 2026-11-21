When his run as Captain James T. Kirk on the original "Star Trek" series was complete, William Shatner landed a small role in the TV world of crime and detectives. The actor guest-starred on one episode of "Mannix" in 1973, four years after his last live-action appearance as Captain Kirk on television.

In Season 6, Episode 21, titled "Search for a Whisper," Shatner portrayed Adam Langer, a rich businessman planning to run for governor who hires private detective Joe Mannix (Mike Connors) to dig up any dirt that could be used to wreck his campaign. Mannix doesn't find any skeletons in Langer's closet at first, but he later suspects someone is following him. Meanwhile, several people he interviews suffer mysterious deaths. Forced to go behind his client's back to uncover the truth, Mannix's seemingly routine case ends up a lot more scandalous and dangerous than expected.

A popular CBS crime series that ran for eight seasons from 1967 to 1975, "Mannix" helped set the standard for detective shows during its run. Now, more than five decades after "Mannix" aired its final episode, the drama series is still considered among the best TV shows of the 1960s.