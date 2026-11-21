After Star Trek, William Shatner Guest-Starred In A Classic '60s Detective Series
When his run as Captain James T. Kirk on the original "Star Trek" series was complete, William Shatner landed a small role in the TV world of crime and detectives. The actor guest-starred on one episode of "Mannix" in 1973, four years after his last live-action appearance as Captain Kirk on television.
In Season 6, Episode 21, titled "Search for a Whisper," Shatner portrayed Adam Langer, a rich businessman planning to run for governor who hires private detective Joe Mannix (Mike Connors) to dig up any dirt that could be used to wreck his campaign. Mannix doesn't find any skeletons in Langer's closet at first, but he later suspects someone is following him. Meanwhile, several people he interviews suffer mysterious deaths. Forced to go behind his client's back to uncover the truth, Mannix's seemingly routine case ends up a lot more scandalous and dangerous than expected.
A popular CBS crime series that ran for eight seasons from 1967 to 1975, "Mannix" helped set the standard for detective shows during its run. Now, more than five decades after "Mannix" aired its final episode, the drama series is still considered among the best TV shows of the 1960s.
Beyond sci-fi, William Shatner was big in the crime show genre
William Shatner's "Mannix" stint saw him play an amiable man on the surface with a lot to hide, giving him one of many opportunities to show his range outside of the sci-fi genre. In fact, the earlier days of Shatner's 70-plus-year acting career saw him make guest appearances on other classic crime shows like "Columbo," "Hawaii Five-O," and "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." A few years before his "Mannix" episode aired, Shatner played a murderer on ABC's "The Fugitive".
Later in the 1980s, Shatner headlined the cop procedural "T.J. Hooker," which made him appreciate the hard work that police officers and detectives do in the real world. "I enjoyed it very much. It was well written. Ex-policemen were on it. I got to know the police force. I have great admiration for so many of the men and women who are doing that duty," Shatner said in an interview with TV Insider.
Shatner returned to the "Star Trek" franchise as Captain Kirk in "Star Trek: The Animated Series" in 1973, the same year as his "Mannix" episode, and then again in 1979 for "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." Even though the actor will always be remembered as a sci-fi legend, he certainly had a knack for playing someone embroiled in a crime investigation. Those interested in seeing Shatner on "Mannix" can currently stream the series on Prime Video.