Only 10 artists remain after Monday's episode of "The Voice," which also revealed the lucky contestant chosen by viewers to receive a second chance.

Last week, five artists were already sent through to the Top 10 — Team Queen's Mia Knight and Big Country, as well as Team Adam's Dakota Cohen, Connor Closs, and Lexi Stephens — leaving only five spots for the six remaining members of Team Kelly and Team Riley to fight for.

There was also the matter of which eliminated singer from Cut Week would get to return and compete for one of those spots. When TVLine polled our readers, 18% of their votes went to Nina Howland, overwhelmingly making her their top pick. The closest runner-up was Brandon Diaz with 9%, followed by Allie Rae with 8.5%.

In a somewhat surprising (but not at all upsetting) turn of events, Kyle Davis of Team Kelly was the contestant chosen to return, joining Monday's line-up of performers that already included Team Kelly's Koumba Diallo, Anna McElroy, and Brianna Cameron, as well as Team Riley's Cade Mower, Ferryn & Brinkley, and Joe Henley.

We won't lie, this week's performances weren't quite as impressive as last week's stacked roster, but it was still a night to remember. So, who's returning to honor Dolly Parton next week as part of Season 30's Top 10? Read on for a breakdown of Monday's results below: