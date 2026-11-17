The Voice Live Results: Season 30's Top 10 Is Officially Set — Did Your Favorite Artists Make The Cut?
Only 10 artists remain after Monday's episode of "The Voice," which also revealed the lucky contestant chosen by viewers to receive a second chance.
Last week, five artists were already sent through to the Top 10 — Team Queen's Mia Knight and Big Country, as well as Team Adam's Dakota Cohen, Connor Closs, and Lexi Stephens — leaving only five spots for the six remaining members of Team Kelly and Team Riley to fight for.
There was also the matter of which eliminated singer from Cut Week would get to return and compete for one of those spots. When TVLine polled our readers, 18% of their votes went to Nina Howland, overwhelmingly making her their top pick. The closest runner-up was Brandon Diaz with 9%, followed by Allie Rae with 8.5%.
In a somewhat surprising (but not at all upsetting) turn of events, Kyle Davis of Team Kelly was the contestant chosen to return, joining Monday's line-up of performers that already included Team Kelly's Koumba Diallo, Anna McElroy, and Brianna Cameron, as well as Team Riley's Cade Mower, Ferryn & Brinkley, and Joe Henley.
We won't lie, this week's performances weren't quite as impressive as last week's stacked roster, but it was still a night to remember. So, who's returning to honor Dolly Parton next week as part of Season 30's Top 10? Read on for a breakdown of Monday's results below:
SAFE: Koumba Diallo (Team Kelly)
The show's salute to Y2K resumed this week with 16-year-old Koumba Diallo (who's now a celebrity at her high school) performing Alicia Key's "Fallin'," a choice that officially restored our faith in the next generation. For such a young singer, Diallo really knows her voice. And sure enough, we found ourselves falling for this performance from the moment Diallo hit the stage. Every explosive note, every powerful strut, every second of this was on point. The puffy pink dress paired with the red gloves and boots wasn't what we expected, but since Diallo made the song her own, why not put her own style into every aspect of the performance?
TVLine's grade: A
SAFE: Ferryn & Brinkley (Team Riley)
What can we even say about these sisters at this point? Whenever Ferryn & Brinkley hit the stage, we feel like we're watching "The Voice: All Stars," and this week's performance of The Chicks' "Cowboy Take Me Away" was no exception. The big country hair, the big country sound — and those harmonies? Beyond! If we weren't looking at the screen, we'd have assumed it was The Chicks themselves. Ferryn & Brinkley may be a duo, but they sang with the power of three, making it all the more fitting that they dedicated their performance to their 10-year-old sister, who longs to someday become the third member of their group.
TVLine's grade: A
SAFE: Kyle Davis (Team Kelly)
Kelly Clarkson was "stoked" when Kyle Davis was revealed to be the singer saved by the viewers, and we were equally stoked when we found out he would be performing Keane's "Somewhere Only We Know," a song that instantly brings to mind moody Y2K dramas like "One Tree Hill" and "Grey's Anatomy." With his timeless folksy sound, Davis has impressed us at every turn this season, but he really gave us something unexpected this week. This song was the perfect vessel for his effortless storytelling ability, something Clarkson pointed out before praising Davis for having the best tone in the competition.
TVLine's grade: A-
ELIMINATED: Anna McElroy (Team Kelly)
A vision in white, Anna McElroy returned to "The Voice" with Faith Hill's "Breathe," which is ironically something she probably should have done more during her performance. Parts were strong, but it was a pitchy affair overall, and she never gave us any of the big notes we were hoping to hear from such an iconic ballad. Kelly Clarkson should win an Emmy for her delivery of "You did such a great job!"
TVLine's grade: B-
ELIMINATED: Cade Mower (Team Riley)
We could have watched an entire segment of Riley Green and Cade Mower playing with an old Tamagotchi. Alas, this is a show about finding the music industry's next superstar, not the next great Japanese digital pet-raiser. So let's talk about Mower's performance of the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris," an angsty Y2K anthem if ever there was one. It's a song that's harder than most people give it credit for, and Mower definitely gave it a solid shot — it just never quite reached the heights of what we're looking for at this point in the competition. The gravelly voice was appreciated, but there just wasn't much to chew on here.
TVLine's grade: B+
SAFE: Brianna Cameron (Team Kelly)
Of all the Christina Aguilera songs that Brianna Cameron could have chosen from the Y2K era, "Reflection" (the theme to Disney's 1998 movie "Mulan") wasn't at the top of our list. But we're certainly glad that it was on the top of Cameron's list, because she Mushu'd the heck out of it. There were a few pitch issues, possibly a result of nerves, but when this 14-year-old went off, she went off. We disagree with Clarkson that Cameron sang it better than she could have done herself, but we can't deny Cameron's talent.
TVLine's grade: B+
SAFE: Joe Henley (Team Riley)
Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" was every mom's favorite Y2K song, so it's only fitting that it should be performed by Joe Henley, every mom's favorite contestant on "The Voice" this season. It was an unexpected song choice, and we wish we could say it was an unexpected delight, but that's not exactly the case. It was fine, and he definitely put some emotion into it, but the performance just never went anywhere interesting. We know he can do better, because he has.
TVLine's grade: B
And there you have it: Ferryn & Brinkley, Joe Henley, Brianna Cameron, Kyle Davis, and Koumba Diallo have made it to the Top 10, joining Mia Knight, Big Country, Dakota Cohen, Connor Closs, and Lexi Stephens. Were any of your favorite artists eliminated this week? And are you ready to predict this season's winner yet? Drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Season 30 below.