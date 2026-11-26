Quote Of The Day By Barbra Streisand: 'You Know, My Mother And Father, They Never Hugged Me, But...'
A truly inimitable artist, Barbra Streisand is perhaps best known for her Grammy-winning music career. The powerful vocalist was the first woman to land 11 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. As of this writing, she's second only to Taylor Swift for most No. 1 albums by a woman overall.
But Streisand's ambition was never limited to the recording booth. She also built an impressive film career that began with her portrayal of New York comedian Fanny Brice in the 1968 adaptation of "Funny Girl," a reprisal of her Tony-nominated Broadway performance from several years earlier. The role won her an Oscar. From there, she went on to star in dozens of other well-known projects, including "Yentl," "A Star Is Born," and "The Way We Were" (opposite the late Robert Redford, whom she memorialized at the 2026 Oscars).
She also appeared in several TV series, including "Miami Vice" and a voice-over role in "Modern Family." Her music has proven to be an even bigger TV presence, however, providing a soundtrack for Midge's work in the department store in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," a karaoke moment in "All Rise," and more. Streisand's contributions to the stage and screen are almost too numerous to count. That's why she's today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Barbra Streisand
"You know, my mother and father, they never hugged me, but I knew they loved me."
The above quote is from Barbra Streisand's 2023 interview with CBS News. She's actually quoting her mother, Diana Streisand, here, who experienced a very hands-off relationship with her own parents. Diana, in turn, applied the same parenting technique to her daughter, who didn't respond to it well. "I said, 'Mom, how come you don't ever, like, hug me? Or say the words, 'I love you?”" the younger Streisand recalls asking Diana, which elicited the aforementioned response. "I said, 'Well, I didn't know you loved me,'" she remembers responding.
Streisand never knew her father, who died when she was a little over a year old. That loss, coupled with her mother's distance, profoundly affected her childhood.
Deeper meaning of Barbra Streisand's quote — if you love someone, tell them
If you want your loved ones to know how you feel about them, you should just tell them. As Barbra Streisand's experience illustrates, it's the only real way to ensure they get the message.
Now, the multi-hyphenate gets that well-deserved validation from her fans. "I love when people write me and they say, 'I played you at my wedding.' 'That song helped me get through cancer,'" she told CBS News. "When I help people through my music or film, that's what makes me feel good, that I've earned my right to be born, you know, that I earned my right to be here, and to reap the success that has been lathered on me."
Whether or not this stems directly from her mother's reticence, Streisand is also known for being unapologetically direct in her own life. In the same interview, she recounted her opening line to James Brolin, who would go on to become her husband: "I walked by him, touched his hair, and said, 'Who f***ed up your hair?' Because that was the truth. ... What else was I gonna say?" Her candor worked. Brolin's attraction to Streisand was "instant," he told the outlet. "It was like a wand went, 'Bing. Uh, oh, you're screwed.'"
More quotes by Barbra Streisand
- "On tour I want to be in the moment and really appreciate the love that's given to me. ... Performing is not about perfection. I could never perform live if it were. For me, it's about raising the money to do good in the world. It's about self-acceptance. It's about believing that I am enough." — from a 2006 interview with O, The Oprah Magazine
- "So much of what I do is just something I hear in my head. I have to get what I hear out. I can't explain how and why. It comes out of my head or my throat and then, suddenly, it's just ... there." — from a 2022 interview with The Guardian
- "I don't like the attention [being famous] gives me. I don't like being stared at." — from a 2023 interview with Stephen Colbert
- "I insisted on one thing early on when I did my records and TV shows: Artistic control. That's what mattered to me. I trusted directors like William Wyler and Sydney Pollack. I both learned from them and was heard by them. But when I wanted more artistic control, I started directing. It allows me to complete my own vision." — from a 2012 interview with Harvard Business Review