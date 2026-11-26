If you want your loved ones to know how you feel about them, you should just tell them. As Barbra Streisand's experience illustrates, it's the only real way to ensure they get the message.

Now, the multi-hyphenate gets that well-deserved validation from her fans. "I love when people write me and they say, 'I played you at my wedding.' 'That song helped me get through cancer,'" she told CBS News. "When I help people through my music or film, that's what makes me feel good, that I've earned my right to be born, you know, that I earned my right to be here, and to reap the success that has been lathered on me."

Whether or not this stems directly from her mother's reticence, Streisand is also known for being unapologetically direct in her own life. In the same interview, she recounted her opening line to James Brolin, who would go on to become her husband: "I walked by him, touched his hair, and said, 'Who f***ed up your hair?' Because that was the truth. ... What else was I gonna say?" Her candor worked. Brolin's attraction to Streisand was "instant," he told the outlet. "It was like a wand went, 'Bing. Uh, oh, you're screwed.'"