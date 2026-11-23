William Shatner might not have been getting beamed up anywhere in "Psych," but his role in the USA Network detective TV show was still quite memorable. The renowned actor has had many guest spots following his run as Captain T. Kirk in "Star Trek," from "Hawaii Five-O" (the original TV show) to "The Big Bang Theory" and everything in between. But Shatner's appearance in "Psych" was especially exciting, given his character's relation to the series' leading lady.

Shatner starred as Frank O'Hara, a con artist and Juliet O'Hara's estranged father. While the network announced the actor's role months beforehand, the "Psych" panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2011 rejuvenated the hype surrounding his guest spot. During the event, they showed a video featuring Shatner with stars James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill. It included the "Star Trek" actor holding a pineapple, referencing a classic running gag in "Psych," but fans wouldn't learn more about Shatner's character until his episodes debuted.