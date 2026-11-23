One Of William Shatner's Best Guest Roles Was On A Long-Running Crime Dramedy
William Shatner might not have been getting beamed up anywhere in "Psych," but his role in the USA Network detective TV show was still quite memorable. The renowned actor has had many guest spots following his run as Captain T. Kirk in "Star Trek," from "Hawaii Five-O" (the original TV show) to "The Big Bang Theory" and everything in between. But Shatner's appearance in "Psych" was especially exciting, given his character's relation to the series' leading lady.
Shatner starred as Frank O'Hara, a con artist and Juliet O'Hara's estranged father. While the network announced the actor's role months beforehand, the "Psych" panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2011 rejuvenated the hype surrounding his guest spot. During the event, they showed a video featuring Shatner with stars James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill. It included the "Star Trek" actor holding a pineapple, referencing a classic running gag in "Psych," but fans wouldn't learn more about Shatner's character until his episodes debuted.
William Shatner appeared in two episodes of Psych
"Psych" Season 6, Episode 7, "In for a Penny...," introduced Frank, and he wasn't exactly seen as a good guy. Juliet, played by main cast member Maggie Lawson, regarded Frank as a deadbeat dad who was never there for her growing up. However, there was more to Frank than met the eye, including his love for his daughter. Consequently, he brought twists and turns to "Psych," making his character arc all the more interesting.
Shatner briefly reprised his role at the end of "Heeeeere's Lassie," the 11th episode of Season 6, bringing his total "Psych" episode count to two. Following his two appearances in the USA Network procedural, Frank retained a small part because other characters would reference him now and then, but he never returned in person. Nevertheless, the actor's short time on "Psych" was still exciting and just one of many great guest spots in Shatner's TV career.