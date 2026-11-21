Harrison Ford Owes One Of His Biggest Movie Roles To Tom Selleck And Magnum P.I.
Everyone knows Indiana Jones is one of Harrison Ford's most iconic roles. It's easy to picture the adventurous character wearing his leather jacket and holding his signature bullwhip. But instead of Ford, imagine Tom Selleck under Jones' trademark fedora. Believe it or not, that image was almost what film audiences got. But thanks to "Magnum, P.I.," it never came to be, and Ford owes his famous character to Selleck and his series.
With his signature moustache and Hawaiian shirt, Tom Selleck's role as Thomas Magnum is instantly recognizable. Years before dining with his uniformed family on "Blue Bloods," his investigative side was privatized, and he carried a much lighter sense of humor.
After filming the pilot for "Magnum, P.I.," Selleck got a call from his agent to read for the role of Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." After a subsequent callback, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas offered him the part. But, as the movies show, he would not go on to portray the famous archaeologist. After Selleck backed down from the part, Spielberg suggested Ford for the role. The rest is history.
CBS did not allow Tom Selleck to star in Raiders
When Tom Selleck was offered the role for "Raiders of the Lost Ark," he had already filmed the "Magnum P.I." pilot "Don't Eat the Snow in Hawaii." He was vocal about this with George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, who were apparently surprised at his honesty. Six weeks later, while the offer was still standing, CBS had purchased "Magnum, P.I." While Selleck wanted to play both roles, CBS refused, believing he would end up quitting the series.
Selleck, despite his thoughts towards the show's title and the changes he suggested that made it what it was, does not regret playing the private eye. He still advocates that he wouldn't have quit playing Magnum if allowed to do both roles, but understood CBS' hesitance. "That was a big disappointment," Selleck told Esquire when discussing the missed role. "But it wasn't like "Magnum" was a consolation prize. The fact that Steven Spielberg and George Lucas wanted me, and that I could do this kind of stuff — big-time iconic leads — was a great sense of security and confidence."