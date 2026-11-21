Everyone knows Indiana Jones is one of Harrison Ford's most iconic roles. It's easy to picture the adventurous character wearing his leather jacket and holding his signature bullwhip. But instead of Ford, imagine Tom Selleck under Jones' trademark fedora. Believe it or not, that image was almost what film audiences got. But thanks to "Magnum, P.I.," it never came to be, and Ford owes his famous character to Selleck and his series.

With his signature moustache and Hawaiian shirt, Tom Selleck's role as Thomas Magnum is instantly recognizable. Years before dining with his uniformed family on "Blue Bloods," his investigative side was privatized, and he carried a much lighter sense of humor.

After filming the pilot for "Magnum, P.I.," Selleck got a call from his agent to read for the role of Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." After a subsequent callback, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas offered him the part. But, as the movies show, he would not go on to portray the famous archaeologist. After Selleck backed down from the part, Spielberg suggested Ford for the role. The rest is history.