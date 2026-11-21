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Just before landing his breakout role in "Magnum, P.I.," Tom Selleck helped launch an ill-fated neo-Western series at CBS that you probably forgot all about. "Concrete Cowboys" hit the airwaves in October 1979, but it wouldn't morph into a series until two years later. The plot followed Selleck's former cowboy, Will Eubanks, and his partner J.D. Reed (Jerry Reed) as they travel from Montana to Nashville, only to find themselves in a heap of new trouble after being mistaken for detectives.

Although commonly thought of as an extended television pilot, Selleck himself dispelled that notion in his book, "You Never Know: A Memoir ― An Actor's Memoir of Hollywood and Television." According to the star, "Concrete Cowboys" wasn't initially meant to launch a series. "It wasn't a pilot, just a movie of the week," he explained. The 90-minute production offered Selleck the chance to work with Western legend Burt Kennedy, who directed the made-for-TV feature.

But Selleck maintained that the most memorable part of production had nothing to do with the film itself: "We were going to shoot the big bar fight, and it was going to take the entire day. On a TV budget, that's a big deal. It was the day John Wayne died." Like many, Selleck got his start in the Western genre, and Kennedy himself had been a frequent collaborator with the Duke. As he recalled, "Maybe John Wayne just might have been a little bit touched by what went on in that room on that day."