Sweet Valley High's Twin Stars Made Their Acting Debut On A Beloved '60s Sitcom's Revival
The '90s introduced us to many great twin actors, but one duo fans may have forgotten is "Sweet Valley High" stars Cynthia and Brittany Daniel. "Sweet Valley High" — an adaptation of an immensely popular teen book series about blonde Californian identical twins Liz and Jessica Wakefield — was the Daniel sisters' breakout role, with roughly 2 million viewers tuning in to the 1st season. But fans may not know that the pair made their acting debut together on another show, "The New Leave It to Beaver."
"The New Leave It to Beaver," also known as "Still the Beaver," was the '80s revival of the beloved '60s sitcom "Leave It to Beaver." However, instead of following a young boy named Beaver as he grows up in a strange world, the sequel series follows Beaver as a divorced, single father of two trying to make ends meet under his new circumstances. "The New Leave It to Beaver" wasn't as successful as the original, which received two Emmy nominations.
At 13, Cynthia and Brittany Daniel appeared in the final season of "The New Leave It to Beaver," in an episode led by Beaver's son Ollie. In the episode, Ollie dreams of going on crazy adventures, including flying to another planet and meeting conjoined female aliens. The Daniel sisters played the alien girls, credited as Zorigna #1 and Zorigna #2, and wore a massive robe and green paint to make them look like conjoined aliens. In 2014, Brittany Daniel said of the role on Reddit, "It was hilarious! Serious blackmail footage!"
The Daniel twins followed different paths after Sweet Valley High
"Sweet Valley High" may have launched the Daniel sisters to fame, but they didn't become as iconic as Tia and Tamera Mowry, the Olsen twins, or the Sprouse twins. That's because they didn't build a career around their twin identity. "Sweet Valley High" turned the Daniel sisters into icons, with '90s kids envying their beach-filled lives.
But Cynthia Daniel mostly quit acting after "Sweet Valley High" was canceled after the 4th season, pivoting to a career in photography. Meanwhile, Brittany Daniel stuck with acting, leading to various roles in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "That '80s Show," and "The Game." The pair went on to live two different lives.
Brittany said on Reddit that it was the right decision for them. "I would walk into an audition, and then she would walk in after me, and casting directors would say they could not make up their minds and were confused," she wrote. "... I think it helped us break into the business because we'd walk into the room, people would say, 'Oh wow, [there] are two of you, Doublemint Twins,' and then we got the role in 'Sweet Valley High,' but after a while we wanted to have our own identity." Cynthia has returned to acting twice since "Sweet Valley High," but both times were so she could play Brittany's twin again.