The '90s introduced us to many great twin actors, but one duo fans may have forgotten is "Sweet Valley High" stars Cynthia and Brittany Daniel. "Sweet Valley High" — an adaptation of an immensely popular teen book series about blonde Californian identical twins Liz and Jessica Wakefield — was the Daniel sisters' breakout role, with roughly 2 million viewers tuning in to the 1st season. But fans may not know that the pair made their acting debut together on another show, "The New Leave It to Beaver."

"The New Leave It to Beaver," also known as "Still the Beaver," was the '80s revival of the beloved '60s sitcom "Leave It to Beaver." However, instead of following a young boy named Beaver as he grows up in a strange world, the sequel series follows Beaver as a divorced, single father of two trying to make ends meet under his new circumstances. "The New Leave It to Beaver" wasn't as successful as the original, which received two Emmy nominations.

At 13, Cynthia and Brittany Daniel appeared in the final season of "The New Leave It to Beaver," in an episode led by Beaver's son Ollie. In the episode, Ollie dreams of going on crazy adventures, including flying to another planet and meeting conjoined female aliens. The Daniel sisters played the alien girls, credited as Zorigna #1 and Zorigna #2, and wore a massive robe and green paint to make them look like conjoined aliens. In 2014, Brittany Daniel said of the role on Reddit, "It was hilarious! Serious blackmail footage!"