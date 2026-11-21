Contains spoilers for "The Body."

Visions of Sofia Wylie's Grace Franklin haunt the characters of Netflix's "The Body." Everything revolves around Grace in "The Body," as her falling into a coma following an ecstasy-laced initiation ritual for her Catholic high school's dance team triggers the group's psychological torment. Even though Grace appears fully conscious in only the first episode of "The Body," her importance to the story gives her plenty of screen time. Viewers may also recognize Wylie from her earlier Disney work.

Wylie launched her TV career in 2017 on Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" as Buffy Driscoll, the athletic best friend of the titular Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee). Then, Wylie showed off her dancing skills as Gina Porter in Disney+'s "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" from 2019 to 2023, taking on a prominent arc across the show's four seasons.

Wylie has also had a couple of notable movie roles. In 2022, she starred as the young magic-wielder Agatha in Netflix's "The School for Good and Evil" film adaptation. The 2025 Prime Video romance flick "The Map That Leads to You" featured Wylie as Connie, a friend of the lead character Heather (Madelyn Cline). Orlando Norman — who plays Steven on "The Body" — appeared as Connie's love interest Raef.