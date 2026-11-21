Why Grace Franklin From The Body Looks So Familiar
Contains spoilers for "The Body."
Visions of Sofia Wylie's Grace Franklin haunt the characters of Netflix's "The Body." Everything revolves around Grace in "The Body," as her falling into a coma following an ecstasy-laced initiation ritual for her Catholic high school's dance team triggers the group's psychological torment. Even though Grace appears fully conscious in only the first episode of "The Body," her importance to the story gives her plenty of screen time. Viewers may also recognize Wylie from her earlier Disney work.
Wylie launched her TV career in 2017 on Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" as Buffy Driscoll, the athletic best friend of the titular Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee). Then, Wylie showed off her dancing skills as Gina Porter in Disney+'s "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" from 2019 to 2023, taking on a prominent arc across the show's four seasons.
Wylie has also had a couple of notable movie roles. In 2022, she starred as the young magic-wielder Agatha in Netflix's "The School for Good and Evil" film adaptation. The 2025 Prime Video romance flick "The Map That Leads to You" featured Wylie as Connie, a friend of the lead character Heather (Madelyn Cline). Orlando Norman — who plays Steven on "The Body" — appeared as Connie's love interest Raef.
The Body has only scratched the surface of Grace Franklin
Audiences don't get to know Grace Franklin much in "The Body" before she enters a comatose state; however, her showstopping dance moves and somewhat nosy tendencies are apparent from the get-go. With most of Grace's character development channeled through others' deification of her as the supposed supernatural happenings multiply, "The Body" outlines an intriguing road ahead for the high school dancer-turned-godlike figure.
During a recent interview with MovieWeb, Sofia Wylie expressed her eagerness to delve deeper into Grace's arc. "As she becomes this different entity throughout the show as she's unconscious and not even willingly choosing this new path, I think that will be really interesting to see what comes with that and how she feels about that because there is already this seemingly interesting underlying desire of her to be a bit more powerful or coercive," Wylie said. "She's also very sweet, and there's so many different layers that I think we haven't discovered quite yet."
Wylie should have a lot more to do on-screen if Netflix renews "The Body" for Season 2, as Grace finally awakens from her coma in the Season 1 finale's closing moments. A continuation of the story will likely see Grace wrestle with her astounding new reality, reckon with her relationships, and give "The Body" a compelling foundation to further explore religious guilt and identity. If you're looking for more TV shows like "The Body," we've got you covered.