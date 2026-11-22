Lori Loughlin is one of the most well-known faces on the Hallmark Channel thanks to her roles as Abigail Stanton on "When Calls the Heart" and Jennifer Shannon in the "Garage Sale Mysteries" franchise. "When Calls the Heart" has a few Christmas specials that Loughlin has been a part of, but surprisingly, before the college admissions scandal, the "Full House" star had only been in three Hallmark original Christmas movies outside of the world of Hope Valley.

Loughlin officially returned to Hallmark in a surprise appearance in the "When Calls the Heart" Season 13 finale. The "Fuller House" star will also appear in six episodes of the show in 2027 for Season 14. She's further solidified her return to Hallmark in another "Garage Sale Mysteries" installment and her fourth Hallmark original Christmas movie, "What If Christmas." In the latter, Loughlin stars as a former fashion designer who sacrifices her career ambitions to support her husband's career in cardiac surgery. Tom Cavanagh also stars in the film, which aired in October 2026 as part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas" lineup.

"What If Christmas" now exists forever in Loughlin's filmography on the network and its streaming service, Hallmark+. So, we're ranking her Christmas films from worst to best to help you decide which of the four titles belongs in your movie lineup this holiday season. Loughlin plays an appraiser turned innkeeper, a shoe designer, a fashion designer, and a reporter in her respective Christmas journeys. And, even if a few of her characters' careers are similar, the lessons they learn are very different. So, get ready to make some hard choices.