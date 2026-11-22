All 4 Lori Loughlin Hallmark Christmas Movies, Ranked
Lori Loughlin is one of the most well-known faces on the Hallmark Channel thanks to her roles as Abigail Stanton on "When Calls the Heart" and Jennifer Shannon in the "Garage Sale Mysteries" franchise. "When Calls the Heart" has a few Christmas specials that Loughlin has been a part of, but surprisingly, before the college admissions scandal, the "Full House" star had only been in three Hallmark original Christmas movies outside of the world of Hope Valley.
Loughlin officially returned to Hallmark in a surprise appearance in the "When Calls the Heart" Season 13 finale. The "Fuller House" star will also appear in six episodes of the show in 2027 for Season 14. She's further solidified her return to Hallmark in another "Garage Sale Mysteries" installment and her fourth Hallmark original Christmas movie, "What If Christmas." In the latter, Loughlin stars as a former fashion designer who sacrifices her career ambitions to support her husband's career in cardiac surgery. Tom Cavanagh also stars in the film, which aired in October 2026 as part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas" lineup.
"What If Christmas" now exists forever in Loughlin's filmography on the network and its streaming service, Hallmark+. So, we're ranking her Christmas films from worst to best to help you decide which of the four titles belongs in your movie lineup this holiday season. Loughlin plays an appraiser turned innkeeper, a shoe designer, a fashion designer, and a reporter in her respective Christmas journeys. And, even if a few of her characters' careers are similar, the lessons they learn are very different. So, get ready to make some hard choices.
4. Homegrown Christmas (2018)
In "Homegrown Christmas," Lori Loughlin plays Maddie Finley, a shoe designer who has recently sold her Manhattan-based company and goes home for Christmas to figure out what she wants to do in the next phase of her life. Her ex-boyfriend Carter (Victor Webster) still works at her family's furniture workshop. So, they're bound to run into each other and bump up against memories from their relationship that they would both rather bury. But when Maddie's sister volunteers her to help plan the holiday dance the family promised to host for the community, they can no longer keep the promise they made to give each other space.
"Homegrown Christmas" isn't a bad film; it's just a very boring one. It uses the most basic trope in TV Christmas movies — the lead comes home from the big city to find herself and runs into her ex — and does absolutely nothing unique with it. Webster and Loughlin's chemistry isn't strong enough to carry that alone. There are subplots; Carter's niece Ava (played by Loughlin's oldest daughter Isabella Giannulli) wants to be a fashion designer and seeks mentorship from Maddie. Plus, Maddie's sister Hallie (Kate Craven) is rude about Maddie's attempts to bond with her after so much time away. But neither story is developed enough for the audience to emotionally invest in. "Homegrown Christmas" is a good choice to watch if you like background noise while wrapping presents but still need to focus.
3. Every Christmas Has a Story (2016)
There's a lot going on in "Every Christmas Has a Story." Lori Loughlin's Kate Harper is a broadcast journalist who accidentally reveals she doesn't like Christmas live on air. As a consequence, she's forced to skip her holiday vacation and go to one of the most festive towns in the country to restore her image and reputation. Her producer, Jack Brewster (Colin Ferguson), who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend, is forced to accompany her. When they arrive in Hollyvale, North Dakota, they learn that while the town is festive, its residents are sorely missing one of its most treasured lost traditions: the Christmas tree in the town square. While Jack tries to get Kate to focus on the quest of finding her Christmas spirit, she's lured into the mystery of why the tree is no longer donated to the town.
The mystery of the Hollyvale tree is a necessary layer within the plot, but its conclusion is a sappy letdown. Kate and Jack meet the man who is key to solving the problem when they get "lost" before a storm. Plus, a pesky budding journalist, Mia Walker (played by Isabella Giannulli), seems to follow Kate everywhere (and does a news report on the "missing" visitors). At times, elements like this make the story feel a bit too chaotic.
Loughlin and Ferguson have good chemistry, but it's not strong enough to carry the movie. Plus, Kate's conclusion that Christmas spirit is found inside the people we love, not the gimmicks, is boring and predictable. It's the message of many Christmas films, and there are countless ways its delivery could have been better executed here.
2. What If Christmas (2026)
Lori Loughlin returned to Hallmark Christmas movies in 2026 with "What If Christmas," and it's one of her best. The "Summerland" star plays Erin, who gave up her aspirations of a career in fashion design so her husband Adam (Tom Cavanagh) could advance in the medical field. They return home to New York City from Boston so he can start a new position, and Erin is struggling to find her place in a new community, especially because she no longer has a prominent role in the charity world. While on an errand one night, she stops at a Christmas market and tells Santa she's been wondering what her life would have been like if she'd pursued a career in fashion design. She also accepts his heart-shaped ornament.
Suddenly, Erin wakes up as one of the biggest fashion designers in the world — and has to reintroduce herself to her husband. Plus, she soon realizes it's hard to bring the charitable warmth and kindness she holds dear to the fashion world. As she navigates her way through the alternate universe, Erin slowly learns that it's possible (although difficult) to make wonderful things happen with enough determination. She also realizes she loves her other life and can have it back without giving up her dreams.
"What If Christmas" is a sweet journey of self-discovery. It's refreshing that unlike the protagonist in many alternate universe stories, Erin is not an evil villain who needs to completely transform her character. She's just a person who needs a little bit of help and motivation to grow, like so many others.
1. Northpole: Open for Christmas (2015)
Lori Loughlin's first Christmas movie for Hallmark is also her best. She plays an appraiser named Mackenzie who inherits her aunt's inn in "Northpole: Open for Christmas." The inn holds many of Mackenzie's most magical childhood memories, but she plans to sell it. She doesn't know that the magic inside the inn is real, and Santa (Donovan Scott) needs it to perform his Christmas Eve duties. Santa sends an elf named Clementine (Bailee Madison) to help Mackenzie (and some of his other covert elves) restore the inn to its rightful magical Christmas glory. The biggest hurdle Clem faces is that Mackenzie must decide to restore and stay at the inn on her own.
The journey involves a potential romance with Ian (Dermot Mulroney), a small-town handyman who loves the inn, but it's not central to the story. "Northpole: Open for Christmas" has vibes that are reminiscent of Christmas classics like "The Santa Claus." Watching the inn transform from a rundown, nearly abandoned building to its former magical glory is fun for the whole family. Madison also supplies some of that spark for youngsters as an energetic elf determined to succeed for Santa. It's fun to curl up by yourself with cocoa and watch a festive Hallmark romance. But this tale provides more than the network's standard TV movie via its ability to capture the attention of several generations of Christmas enthusiasts.