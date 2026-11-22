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Back in the '80s, Tom Selleck rose to fame for his role as Thomas Magnum in "Magnum, P.I." The eight-season crime drama ran for nearly the entire decade, from 1980 to 1988, on CBS. It's old news at this point that the "Magnum" job cost Selleck the part of Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," but the star never would have nabbed his iconic TV role had it not been for one of the best Western miniseries ever made, which he starred in opposite Sam Elliott: "The Sacketts."

When speaking with Ted Danson at a "Live Talks Los Angeles" event back in August, Selleck recalled the two-part Louis L'Amour adaptation. "I had also done by then a movie — a miniseries called 'The Sacketts,' which was a huge, huge break," the star explained. "So, they knew that I could handle a series." His work on the miniseries provided him with the chance to meet with several writers, including Donald P. Bellisario, ultimately leading to Selleck's vision for "Magnum, P.I."

"It's no exaggeration to say that 'The Sacketts' changed me," Selleck wrote previously in 2024's "You Never Know: A Memoir ― An Actor's Memoir of Hollywood and Television." He went on to add: "That job changed my professional opportunities and my whole outlook on what my appetites might be — and not only as an actor. In all of my life." In fact, the two-part Western led to an on-screen reunion only a few years later.