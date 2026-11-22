Why Lena From 12 12 12 Looks So Familiar
It might take 12 hours to execute a successful bank robbery, but viewers may not have needed that long to recognize the actress playing Zurich Police Inspector Lena Thalmann in "12 12 12," the new cat-and-mouse heist thriller streaming on Apple TV.
Lena is played by Dutch actress Sallie Harmsen, who has appeared in a number of international titles, including The CW's 2020 conspiracy series "Devils," in which she played Carrie Price, the estranged wife of protagonist Massimo (Alessandro Borghi). Before teaming up with Anthony Mackie's FBI Special Agent Jack Strickland on "12 12 12," Harmsen appeared in other TV crime dramas, playing police officer Astrid De Vries in the British true-crime miniseries "Until I Kill You" and lead investigator Diana Martens in the 2026 Dutch crime procedural "Alpha 00."
Harmsen also appeared as an unnamed female replicant in the 2017 sci-fi film "Blade Runner 2049." Her character is a newly "born" artificial person being inspected by her creator, Niander Wallace (Jared Leto). Despite her brief appearance and lack of spoken lines, some viewers have singled out Harmsen's performance as particularly captivating and affecting.
Sallie Harmsen's career spans film, television, and theater
Born in Amsterdam in 1989, Sallie Harmsen has built a career in Dutch film, television, and theater. Her breakout role as Simone in the Dutch film "In Real Life" earned her a Golden Calf nomination for Best Actress at the 2008 Netherlands Film Festival. In 2012, she earned a second nomination for her portrayal of Manon de Vries in the mystery series "The Secrets of Barslet." Harmsen then ventured onto the stage, joining The National Theatre in The Hague, where she performed in productions including Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Joan of Arc" between 2013 and 2018.
Outside of acting, Harmsen also enjoys drawing and painting. In an interview with Discover Benelux, Harmsen described art as her second love after acting. "I've been drawing and painting since I was a tiny little kid," she said. "It's really nice to play between the two [acting and art] because it gives me a lot of peace of mind."
Harmsen also discussed Lena's ambition in "12 12 12" during an interview with Hollywood Life. "I think what I really like about Lena is that she's really paving her own way," Harmsen said. "She works in an environment which is dominated by men, and, nevertheless, I think her ambition brought her to the position where she's in at the moment because she worked her way up and earned her stripes."