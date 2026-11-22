Born in Amsterdam in 1989, Sallie Harmsen has built a career in Dutch film, television, and theater. Her breakout role as Simone in the Dutch film "In Real Life" earned her a Golden Calf nomination for Best Actress at the 2008 Netherlands Film Festival. In 2012, she earned a second nomination for her portrayal of Manon de Vries in the mystery series "The Secrets of Barslet." Harmsen then ventured onto the stage, joining The National Theatre in The Hague, where she performed in productions including Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Joan of Arc" between 2013 and 2018.

Outside of acting, Harmsen also enjoys drawing and painting. In an interview with Discover Benelux, Harmsen described art as her second love after acting. "I've been drawing and painting since I was a tiny little kid," she said. "It's really nice to play between the two [acting and art] because it gives me a lot of peace of mind."

Harmsen also discussed Lena's ambition in "12 12 12" during an interview with Hollywood Life. "I think what I really like about Lena is that she's really paving her own way," Harmsen said. "She works in an environment which is dominated by men, and, nevertheless, I think her ambition brought her to the position where she's in at the moment because she worked her way up and earned her stripes."