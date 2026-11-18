NCIS: Origins: Muse Watson And Kyle Schmid Tell All About Playing Franks, Past And Present
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Tuesday's "NCIS: Origins."
"NCIS: Origins" gave us a double dose of Mike Franks this week.
Muse Watson returned to play the elder version of Gibbs' friend and mentor in Tuesday's episode, appearing to Gibbs in a vision after he fell unconscious. (Watson's Franks died back in Season 8 of "NCIS," but came back in a number of flashbacks after that.) Plus, we saw the '90s version of Franks — played by Kyle Schmid — take on a tough case of a wife and mom escaping an abusive husband... and bend the rules to make sure justice was served.
TVLine chatted with Watson and Schmid about Franks' double duty this week, and they opened up about watching each other play Franks, Watson acting alongside Mark Harmon again for the first time in years, and the "action-packed" final episodes of Season 3.
TVLINE | We got the rare opportunity to see two versions of Franks on screen this week. Kyle, do you take any pointers on how to play Franks when you're watching Muse in action?
SCHMID | I took every pointer I could when we first started the show. [Mark] Harmon was generous to set me up with Muse, and we got together and had countless phone calls in the beginning and just talked about life and the way we saw the world and approached acting and the role. For me, it was very easy to see why Franks had become such a beloved character on the show, because it was kind of curated by Muse, and Muse himself is such a dedicated actor, a proud father, just a generous human being who strives to be the best version of himself as possible. That's what I got from my time being able to study Muse when we first started, and it occurred to me in that time frame: That is what Franks is. Franks is the best version of himself that he can be, with the way that he sees the world, and is willing to do anything for the people in the family that surround him, and it's just a pleasure being able to work with somebody like Muse.
What does Muse Watson think of Kyle Schmid's Franks?
TVLINE | Muse, what do you think about Kyle's take on Franks? Does he bring out a different side of the character than you imagined?
WATSON | No, not really. [Laughs] He nails it. And I was tickled to death. When I came to town, I was an actor, and I wanted to play different roles, so I worked really hard on playing different roles. I based this guy on my Uncle Charles, who was a Marine, and he was a real Mike Franks. And I was so tickled to death when I realized, talking to Kyle on the phone, that Kyle was an actor, and that he approached it the same way I did. I've watched his performances, and he's just incredible. I couldn't be any prouder.
TVLINE | What was it like sharing the screen with Mark Harmon again, and calling him "probie" again? Is it like riding a bicycle for you?
WATSON | It is. You know, Mark and I know each other, and even if we haven't seen each other in nine years, it's like we never miss a day if we get back together. So we understand each other and communicate with each other, and it's a great thing to see him again in person. But the love is always there.
SCHMID | The experience of watching two seasoned vets just do what they do so well was something that, for me, was emotional. What an incredible learning experience to watch! I'm like Muse's protégé, right? I feel like... I mean, he's my muse! He's my muse, man. I think about him constantly within performances, and then to be able to watch him do what he does.... He comes on a set, and he's got these powerful scenes, and he's 78 years old, and he commands this performance in a studio full of 120 crew members. And the director isn't calling cut, because there's just silence, an emotion, just electricity through everybody. I just gotta say: If I ever have the opportunity, at 78 years old, to do what Muse did and come into our show and reprise what he did 10 years ago and had done for 10 years before that, and leave everybody speechless? If I ever have that moment, if I could pray to have that moment, I would be a grateful man. It was truly a pleasure watching Muse do what he did, and I know that there were a hundred other people on set who were equally impressed and admired what this man came in and did.
TVLINE | Speaking of sharing the screen: Kyle, you shared the screen with a cockatoo this week. How many takes did it take to get that scene right?
SCHMID | [Laughs] Oh, we were in a bit of a time crunch. I had to pull some strings, fit some puzzle pieces together that I don't think were meant to match. But it was a lot of fun. Our animal wranglers on the show are always top-tier, and this bird in particular... The scene is supposed to be me and the bird, and we walk in and we do the rehearsal, and they're like, "So you can't come within five feet of the bird." And we're like, "OK, well, that defeats the joke of the scene and the writing of the scene," so I run over. I'm like, "Look, can we rehearse? Will this bird get to know me?" And they're like, "No, not really. It'll probably scratch your face off." And when an episode like this means so much to you, you're willing to maybe take some unnecessary risks. So we got the bird on this coat stand, and I'm just saying, "Look, I'm gonna back into it," and we ended up getting the shot in the scene exactly as scripted. Yeah, I had a couple tricks up my sleeve to make it happen.
What does the future hold for Franks and Joey?
TVLINE | Franks and Joey keep getting closer in the '90s timeline. They even posed as a couple during an undercover operation this week. What kind of future do they have romantically, and what makes her a good match for Franks?
SCHMID | Hannah Barefoot, man. She's a phenomenal actress. I think she's got a very keen understanding of what the show is and who Franks is. I don't know if it was just a natural thing for her as an actress to know how to play tennis with somebody like Franks, but damn, does she ever do it well. She kind of balances her performances with this integrity and grounding with this lightness and this sense of playfulness that Franks has as well when he's around her, and so we're blessed with this kind of great couple. I can tell you that if it were up to me, she would be joining the cast permanently. She's amazing to work with, and she's incredibly talented. But I will say that this episode in particular puts our relationship to a test that I never would have expected, and we'll see what happens.
TVLINE | We find out that Franks knew that Lala faked her own death, and he kept this from Gibbs for years. Why do you think Franks kept that from Gibbs? I mean, we know it's for her safety, but it had to be tough for him keeping that secret all those years.
WATSON | See, in my mind, it ain't that hard.
SCHMID | I think Muse and I are both kind of unraveling this mystery as we get it, and kudos to [showrunner] David [J. North] and the writing team for keeping this story so close to their chest, because knowledge of something like that could very easily influence a performance. The way that our production team has kind of played this game with us, our Franks characters, keeping us in the dark to the extent that they have, has allowed us to, as Muse said, just politely keep our mouths shut.
WATSON | I can tell you this: Everything that we might know about what happens is very close to the characters.
Schmid reflects on an emotional episode for Franks
TVLINE | Kyle, you mentioned this is a special episode for Franks. He lets this abused wife get away after killing her husband. What made this case so personal for him?
SCHMID | I mean, Franks wears his heart on his sleeve, and we've seen that in the past. When Tish was raped and he went after her rapists, he was ready to kill somebody, and it was Gibbs who pulled him back from the brink. This is a particular situation in which you see similar attributes to what he's experienced in the past, but is able to navigate this situation within the parameters that he has control of: to do what he feels is the right thing, and understanding the court systems, the justice system, and recognizing the fact that no matter what he had done within the legal boundaries was not going to serve justice. Franks did what Franks does, and that is take control of the situation. He leads with his heart. And seeing a young child and woman abused to the extent that we see in this episode, it's no surprise to me that he makes the decision that he makes. The interesting point will be the people with which he trusts that experience with.
WATSON | Sometimes the way Mike comes across — and believe me, I know — he comes across as a little bit of a misogynist. What you have to understand is, in that man's heart, he's a gentleman, and he will protect women and babies. And it's just like Kyle says: He's going to try to make the best decision at the time that he can.
TVLINE | We only have a few episodes left in Season 3. Can you tease anything that's coming up? Muse, will we see you again in Gibbs' mind?
WATSON | I have no idea. They have a lot of footage. [Laughs]
SCHMID | It's action-packed. Shooting the last few episodes of the show was like shooting an action film. It was grueling and wearing and incredibly satisfying at the same time, and we get to see these characters really work as a team and kind of bond in a way that I don't think we've seen before.
"Origins" fans, drop your thoughts on this week's episode in a comment below.