TVLINE | Muse, what do you think about Kyle's take on Franks? Does he bring out a different side of the character than you imagined?

WATSON | No, not really. [Laughs] He nails it. And I was tickled to death. When I came to town, I was an actor, and I wanted to play different roles, so I worked really hard on playing different roles. I based this guy on my Uncle Charles, who was a Marine, and he was a real Mike Franks. And I was so tickled to death when I realized, talking to Kyle on the phone, that Kyle was an actor, and that he approached it the same way I did. I've watched his performances, and he's just incredible. I couldn't be any prouder.

TVLINE | What was it like sharing the screen with Mark Harmon again, and calling him "probie" again? Is it like riding a bicycle for you?

WATSON | It is. You know, Mark and I know each other, and even if we haven't seen each other in nine years, it's like we never miss a day if we get back together. So we understand each other and communicate with each other, and it's a great thing to see him again in person. But the love is always there.

SCHMID | The experience of watching two seasoned vets just do what they do so well was something that, for me, was emotional. What an incredible learning experience to watch! I'm like Muse's protégé, right? I feel like... I mean, he's my muse! He's my muse, man. I think about him constantly within performances, and then to be able to watch him do what he does.... He comes on a set, and he's got these powerful scenes, and he's 78 years old, and he commands this performance in a studio full of 120 crew members. And the director isn't calling cut, because there's just silence, an emotion, just electricity through everybody. I just gotta say: If I ever have the opportunity, at 78 years old, to do what Muse did and come into our show and reprise what he did 10 years ago and had done for 10 years before that, and leave everybody speechless? If I ever have that moment, if I could pray to have that moment, I would be a grateful man. It was truly a pleasure watching Muse do what he did, and I know that there were a hundred other people on set who were equally impressed and admired what this man came in and did.

TVLINE | Speaking of sharing the screen: Kyle, you shared the screen with a cockatoo this week. How many takes did it take to get that scene right?

SCHMID | [Laughs] Oh, we were in a bit of a time crunch. I had to pull some strings, fit some puzzle pieces together that I don't think were meant to match. But it was a lot of fun. Our animal wranglers on the show are always top-tier, and this bird in particular... The scene is supposed to be me and the bird, and we walk in and we do the rehearsal, and they're like, "So you can't come within five feet of the bird." And we're like, "OK, well, that defeats the joke of the scene and the writing of the scene," so I run over. I'm like, "Look, can we rehearse? Will this bird get to know me?" And they're like, "No, not really. It'll probably scratch your face off." And when an episode like this means so much to you, you're willing to maybe take some unnecessary risks. So we got the bird on this coat stand, and I'm just saying, "Look, I'm gonna back into it," and we ended up getting the shot in the scene exactly as scripted. Yeah, I had a couple tricks up my sleeve to make it happen.