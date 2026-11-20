Catherine Anderson is the mother of Lisbeth Anderson (Genna Meszaros) and Leo Anderson (Jackson Kelly) on Netflix's "The Body." She spends most of her time watching tapes of her deceased preacher husband's sermons and trying to keep her children from what she believes to be the devil's influence. The fanatically religious helicopter mom is played by Louisa Krause, and viewers are likely to recognize her from some other well-done works.

With an acting career spanning almost 20 years, Krause has appeared in a great number of films and television shows. One of her most prominent roles was as Anna Greenwald, a call girl on Starz's "The Girlfriend Experience." A far cry from a devout religious mother, Anna is introduced alongside a brutish, high-profile client. She later collaborates with Erica Myles (Anna Friel) to blackmail this client as part of a scheme. Krause portrayed this character for seven episodes in Season 2.

Another prominent television role was as Louise "Lu" Benjamin on "Billions," Showtime's character drama that starred Paul Giamatti almost 10 years before "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy." Lu is a Michelin-star chef and the sister of Lara Axelrod (Malin Maria Åkerman), the wife of ruthless hedge fund CEO Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Lu and Lara operate a successful New York restaurant together across seven episodes.