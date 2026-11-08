Just like in the movies, the superhero genre has been thriving on television for decades, especially in animation. Many superhero shows that define the genre happen to be animated and continue to stand the test of time. But with so many superhero cartoons consistently being produced, there are plenty that fall through the cracks. It is those under-appreciated animated series that we're looking at today, not getting the adulation of their more prominent superhero peers.

From the Marvel Universe to the DC Universe and beyond, there are plenty of animated series to choose from for this list. Whether unfavorably compared to their more popular counterparts or simply overshadowed by them, there is no shortage of overlooked superhero shows. We're highlighting the ones that you should still give a chance if you're looking for a fresh take on the genre. These are the 10 most underrated superhero cartoons of all time ranked, each worthy of a positive reappraisal.