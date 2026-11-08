10 Most Underrated Superhero Cartoons Of All Time, Ranked
Just like in the movies, the superhero genre has been thriving on television for decades, especially in animation. Many superhero shows that define the genre happen to be animated and continue to stand the test of time. But with so many superhero cartoons consistently being produced, there are plenty that fall through the cracks. It is those under-appreciated animated series that we're looking at today, not getting the adulation of their more prominent superhero peers.
From the Marvel Universe to the DC Universe and beyond, there are plenty of animated series to choose from for this list. Whether unfavorably compared to their more popular counterparts or simply overshadowed by them, there is no shortage of overlooked superhero shows. We're highlighting the ones that you should still give a chance if you're looking for a fresh take on the genre. These are the 10 most underrated superhero cartoons of all time ranked, each worthy of a positive reappraisal.
10. The Maxx
The indie comic book publisher Image Comics got its start in 1992, with titles like "Wild C.A.T.s" getting their own animated series. One animated show based on an Image title that doesn't get enough love these days is "The Maxx," based on the comic book series created by Sam Kieth. Running for 13 episodes on MTV in 1995, the show stars Michael Haley as the Maxx, a hulking superhero ostracized for his monstrous physical appearance. Throughout the series, the Maxx contends with his serial killer nemesis Mr. Gone (Barry Stigler) and the strange reality-bending adventure that they're on.
"The Maxx" felt daring and surreal for its time, dealing with mature themes alongside its reality-eroding stakes. The show utilizes early CG and live-action footage alongside its conventional 2D convention to underscore its premise of worlds colliding. At the same time, there was still plenty of superhero spectacle to keep audiences invested in the action. Borderline avant-garde, "The Maxx" was certainly unlike anything else in the superhero genre on television for its time.
9. Beware the Batman
The deck always feels stacked against animated adaptations of DC's iconic superhero Batman, given the celebrated legacy of "Batman: The Animated Series." After all, the 1992 cartoon is one of the best superhero TV shows of all time, either animated or in live-action. Every subsequent show starring the Dark Knight has premiered in its shadow, including the 2014 CG animated series "Beware the Batman." The series focuses on a younger Bruce Wayne (Anthony Ruivivar) at the start of his crime-fighting career working alongside Katana (Sumalee Montano) to take on supervillains like Anarky (Wallace Langham).
Shows like "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" and "The Batman" have been positively reevaluated in the years following their respective runs. "Beware the Batman," by comparison, has become the forgotten modern Batman animated show over a decade after its conclusion. This stands in spite of the series incorporating previously untouched aspects of the comic book character's legacy, especially in the types of villains that he confronted. A more offbeat take for the Caped Crusader with a striking animation style, "Beware the Batman" deserves its flowers too.
8. The Boys Presents: Diabolical
"The Boys," the adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's ultraviolent superhero saga, is one of the best Prime Video shows, with its main series wrapping in 2026. And while the show received a live-action spin-off with "Gen V," it also got a brief animated spin-off before that. Running for a single season in 2022, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" is an anthology show with stories inspired by the main series. Though non-canonical to the series itself, the tales took place in a world full of immoral superheroes sponsored by the sinister corporation Vought International.
Despite its tangential continuity, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" feels like an organic continuation of the live-action series, right down to Antony Starr reprising his role as the villainous Homelander. The cartoon also retains the over-the-top carnage that its live-action counterparts are known for, apparent from its blood-soaked opening episode involving a super-powered infant. Through its anthology format, the series is able to change up animation styles and tones throughout its eight-episode run exploring different aspects of the superhero universe. If you're a fan of "The Boys" and looking to keep those thrills coming after the conclusion of the main series and "Gen V," "Diabolical" has got you covered.
7. Spider-Man: The New Animated Series
Just like Batman, there's been no shortage of animated series starring Spider-Man and his amazing friends. But between the millennial nostalgia of "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" and the consistently excellent "The Spectacular Spider-Man," there was "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series." Running for 13 episodes on MTV in 2003, the show depicts Peter Parker (Neil Patrick Harris) as a college student while defending New York City as the friendly neighborhood superhero. In contrast to preceding Marvel shows, the series is rendered in cel-shaded 3D animation, giving its art design a moodier feel.
While it may not rank highly among the Spider-Man TV shows, "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series" puts its own distinct spin to the character's mythos. The show feels much of its time, not just with its animation style but also with its 2000s aesthetics and sensibilities, like having Rob Zombie voice the Lizard. Over 20 years later, we're also still waiting for the resolution to that cliffhanger ending that the show ended on. But even with that lack of closure, "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series" feels like a genuinely refreshing take on Marvel's iconic webslinger.
6. X-Men: Evolution
While the X-Men may be best known for "X-Men: The Animated Series" and its legacy sequel "X-Men '97," there have been plenty of cartoons starring Marvel's Merry Mutants. Among the greatest that doesn't get nearly enough credit for what it accomplished is the 2000 series "X-Men: Evolution." The show has Charles Xavier (David Kaye) and his X-Men recruit and train young mutants to hone their powers and use them for good. Initially, Xavier's team competes with the shape-shifting Mystique (Colleen Wheeler) and her own team of mutants who are revealed to be working for Magneto (Christopher Judge).
"X-Men: Evolution" is an underrated gem that every Marvel fan needs to watch even over 20 years after its conclusion. The show really emphasizes the high school setting and teen drama inherent to its premise, compared to other X-Men adaptations with the majority of the characters already being adults. The series also reflects contemporary cultural sensibilities, like a more goth-inspired Rogue and Wolverine presented as more of a mentor figure. Running for four seasons on Kids' WB, "X-Men: Evolution" puts a fresh spin on Marvel's beloved mutant heroes and villains.
5. Justice League Action
The DC Animated Universe is one of the best shared television universes ever made, starting with "Batman: The Animated Series" and ending with "Justice League Unlimited." The DCAU's legacy still heavily informs subsequent DC animated projects, including the 2016 Cartoon Network series "Justice League Action." Produced by some of the figures behind the DCAU, including Alan Burnett and Butch Lukic, the show centers on various members of the Justice League and their nefarious villains. The series features an impressive line of veteran voice actors, including Kevin Conroy reprising his fan-favorite role of Batman.
Compared to the DCAU's "Justice League" and "Justice League Unlimited," "Justice League Action" features a lighter and more fun-filled depiction of DC's superheroes and supervillains. While that and its standalone status may put off DCAU fans, the show is still an enjoyable tour of its DC Universe and the colorful figures therein. A breezily entertaining take on these classic characters, "Justice League Action" is perfect to binge in stretches at a time.
4. Todd McFarlane's Spawn
Decades before "Watchmen" or "Peacemaker," one of the first superhero shows on HBO was the animated series "Todd McFarlane's Spawn." Based on the Image Comics series created by McFarlane himself, who hosts the opening of every episode, the show centers on Al Simmons (Keith David). A government assassin who is betrayed and killed by his superiors, Simmons rises as the hellish superhero Spawn, ready to carry out his own lethal justice. Running for three seasons, the show has Spawn learn how to master his powers while taking on truly twisted demonic and human enemies alike.
True to its source material, "Todd McFarlane's Spawn" was one of the darkest and most mature superhero shows of its time, in any medium. The show boasts a similar animation style as contemporaries like "X-Men: The Animated Series," but with a much more moody tone and graphic violence. Through all the demonic mayhem, Keith David's soulfully tortured portrayal of Spawn provides a grounding presence to the series. One of the best superhero cartoons ever made, "Todd McFarlane's Spawn" is the greatest realization of the character outside of the comics.
3. Freakazoid!
Of all the Steven Spielberg-produced television cartoons, the zaniest of them all is "Freakazoid!," which debuted in 1995. Created by "Batman: The Animated series" collaborators Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, the show is a wacky subversion of common teenage superhero tropes. The series opens with timid suburban teen Dexter Douglas (Paul Rugg), who is transported into cyberspace and becomes able to transform into his titular wacky ego. While Freakazoid battles a whole host of supervillains, he frequently demolishes the fourth wall with a parade of pop culture references and digs at the entertainment industry.
There was nothing quite like "Freakazoid!" on television before and there really hasn't been anything like it ever since its two-season run wrapped. The show has all the classic superhero tropes, including a two-part origin story, but a healthy irreverence that carries the entire series. At the same time, the voice cast behind the series is truly impressive, boasting everyone from Ricardo Montalbán and Ed Asner to Leonard Maltin and Mark Hamill as themselves. An underrated superhero show that deserves far more love, "Freakazoid!" is as entertainingly chaotic as the genre gets.
2. Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Before DC decided to eschew Green Lantern's usual cosmic scope in "Lanterns," the Emerald Knight starred in his own CG animated series with "Green Lantern: The Animated Series." The show has Hal Jordan (Josh Keaton) defend the universe from the rage-fueled Red Lantern Corps and their monstrous leader Atrocitus (Jonathan Adams). Jordan has to contend with the backroom politics among the omnipotent Guardians of the Universe commanding the Green Lantern Corps while working with his willpower-driven associates. While becoming a cult-favorite animated series faithfully drawing from superhero's comic book source material, the show was cancelled after only one season.
Going back to "Green Lantern: The Animated Series" after watching "Lanterns" is such a refreshing, fandom-reaffirming viewing experience. Without worrying about a live-action budget, the animated show is able to fully embrace the spacefaring scope that comes natural to Green Lantern rather than staying earthbound. The art style is gorgeous to look at too, evoking co-creator Bruce Timm's timeless designs, but in eye-catching and vibrantly rendered CG. Compared to the drably presented "Lanterns," "Green Lantern: The Animated Series" reflects the high-flying and colorful possibilities that the superhero is known for.
1. Static Shock
While "Static Shock" deserves all the same level of acclaim as "Superman: The Animated Series" or "Batman Beyond," it's often left out of the discussion. Based on the Milestone Media superhero, the series premiered in 2000, with co-creators Denys Cowan and Dwayne McDuffie among those involved with its production. Set in Dakota City, the show follows teenager Virgil Hawkins (Phil LaMarr) as he develops electromagnetic superpowers. Virgil has to balance his usual personal life dynamics as a high schooler while defending his town from corporate goons and metahumans using their powers destructively.
"Static Shock" is one of those series that's quietly among the best in the DCAU with how well it balances its teen hero premise. While more fondly remembered than more obscure series in its universe like "The Zeta Project," the show still doesn't get the accolades that it deserves. The show's setting feels tightly constructed, its supporting cast organically assembled, and its links to the wider DCAU patiently and carefully added, not even starting until its second season. Worthy of being mentioned alongside the best superhero animated series of all time, "Static Shock" is the ultimate unsung DCAU show.