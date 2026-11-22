In Netflix's "The Body," Lisbeth Anderson stops at nothing to secure a spot on her Catholic high school's dance team and gain favor with the popular crowd. Played by Geena Meszaros, the eyebrow-less outcast isn't so innocent, as her unnerving family life and ties to a religious cult only amplify the supernatural mystery at the heart of "The Body."

Considering Lisbeth's pivotal role in "The Body," viewers might recognize Meszaros from other projects. After all, the star was featured on a different coming-of-age TV drama before, playing the character Lily on Freevee's "High School" — which was canceled after one season in 2022. The 2025 Netflix thriller miniseries "Wayward" also revolved around disquieting teens, with Meszaros taking on the role of a Tall Pines student named Oatmeal Beth.

When it comes to movies, Meszaros portrayed Bonnie Sue West in 2024's "The Order" — which fittingly centers on the acts of a heinous cult. Those who saw the 2025 Maika Monroe-led psychological crime thriller "In Cold Light" might recall Meszaros' appearance as the older version of Amy.