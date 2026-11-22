Why Lisbeth Anderson From The Body Looks So Familiar
In Netflix's "The Body," Lisbeth Anderson stops at nothing to secure a spot on her Catholic high school's dance team and gain favor with the popular crowd. Played by Geena Meszaros, the eyebrow-less outcast isn't so innocent, as her unnerving family life and ties to a religious cult only amplify the supernatural mystery at the heart of "The Body."
Considering Lisbeth's pivotal role in "The Body," viewers might recognize Meszaros from other projects. After all, the star was featured on a different coming-of-age TV drama before, playing the character Lily on Freevee's "High School" — which was canceled after one season in 2022. The 2025 Netflix thriller miniseries "Wayward" also revolved around disquieting teens, with Meszaros taking on the role of a Tall Pines student named Oatmeal Beth.
When it comes to movies, Meszaros portrayed Bonnie Sue West in 2024's "The Order" — which fittingly centers on the acts of a heinous cult. Those who saw the 2025 Maika Monroe-led psychological crime thriller "In Cold Light" might recall Meszaros' appearance as the older version of Amy.
Lisbeth Anderson fakes it till she makes it in The Body
"The Body" places Geena Meszaros in the shoes of an off-putting newcomer who has more of a talent for conning than dancing. Eager to weaponize her peers' secrets for her own gain, Lisbeth grows close to the vulnerable Anya (Kristina Bogic) after helping her deal with Grace's (Sofia Wylie) then-presumed-dead body on Halloween. Later taking advantage of Maddie's (Shirley Chen) eating disorder and viciously butting heads with the more clear-eyed Elise (Sara Boustany), Lisbeth navigates several complex relationships outside of her troubled family.
Being raised in a religious cult influences Lisbeth as she blackmails and manipulates her way onto the dance squad, but according to Meszaros, the character's actions have nothing to do with faith. "She was deeply religious, but then that was fully stripped away from her," the actress told Elite Daily. "So she's in a very anti-religion moment. She's like, 'Oh, nobody's looking out for me except for me.' And that's the core of all the choices that she makes."
Should Netflix greenlight "The Body" Season 2, Lisbeth looks poised for a fascinating next chapter after successfully pushing the lie that she resurrected Grace and uncovering another skeleton in Anya's closet. Shows as mysterious and thrilling as "The Body" rarely show all their cards at once. Thus, a potential second season should reveal a lot more about Lisbeth.