Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 3 — "The Secret Fire."

In "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 3, Tolkien's Secret Fire is not simply referenced, but it is a present character. (Heck, the episode is even named after it.) So what is this mysterious glowing force with Moses-and-the-burning-bush vibes? While Tolkien stays cryptic about the specifics in his writings, it isn't a stretch to say that the Secret Fire is God himself — at least, kind of. It's confusing.

In the episode, Gandalf discovers a mysterious flame in the deserts of Rhûn. It doesn't burn him when he touches it — and when he calls it the Secret Fire, it responds with a voice, saying, "You know me not. I am that which burns within all things yet still remains unseen. I built the heavens and stars, and all of Middle-earth is cradled within my flame." It goes on to explain the history of the Wizards, one of whom was already killed off-screen. That answers one burning question fans had going into the new season. But what about the mysterious flame itself? It's described as endless — and it is. It's been around since before Middle-earth was shaped or the universe (which Tolkien calls Eä) came into being.

The book "The Silmarillion" introduces the Secret Fire by saying, "Therefore Ilúvatar gave to their vision Being, and set it amid the Void, and the Secret Fire was sent to burn at the heart of the World; and it was called Eä." There's a lot to unpack there. Let's break it down.