Every Gilligan's Island Reunion Movie, Ranked
The "Gilligan's Island" reunion movies were much-needed continuations that finally reunited audiences with the castaways after the show was abruptly canceled in favor of "Gunsmoke." The three films — "Rescue from Gilligan's Island," "The Castaways on Gilligan's Island," and "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island" – brought together the iconic characters for even more adventures, but it would not be correct to say they were all great TV films.
They certainly had their fair share of issues. Whether they abandoned key aspects of what made the show memorable, introduced wild stories that were not in the spirit of "Gilligan's Island," or simply ignored interesting storylines, the reunion films could at times be tough watches. Still, they weren't without their charms, as they provided great fan service for longtime viewers. The familiar faces and their amusing interactions are mostly still there, making the reunion movies a fun, nostalgic addition to the franchise.
The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island
A plane carrying the Harlem Globetrotters crashes onto the island, which has now become a resort. When industrialist J.J. Pierson discovers the island's highly valuable mineral, supremium, he concocts a plan to seize the location for himself. By pitting the Globetrotters against his team of basketball-playing robots called the New Invincibles, the fate of the island is decided on the court.
You read that right. There exists a "Gilligan's Island" movie where the Harlem Globetrotters are somehow the stars of the story. As fun as their dribbling tricks were, it simply did not make sense within the context of the story. The original show was always character-driven, and the castaways' interactions with one another and their surroundings were its bread and butter. Replacing that with a gimmicky plot that has the Globetrotters play a decisive basketball game against robots results in an incredibly bizarre rendition that strays from everything that made the show special. The worst part? This was the franchise's last live-action movie.
The Castaways on Gilligan's Island
After they discover a World War II bomber on the island, the Professor repairs it and the group heads to Hawaii. However, Gilligan falls out of the plane and lands on the island, leaving the group no choice but to return to where they came from. Fortunately, a Navy captain flags them on the radar and comes to the rescue. When Thurston Howell III buys the island and turns it into a resort, the castaways remain on the island and work for the resort in various roles.
"The Castaways on Gilligan's Island" is perfect for anyone who simply loves the characters; it creatively revamps the location and avoids reverting to an exhausted formula. It might not be consequential or have the same level of stakes as the show, but it has a pretty wholesome and laid-back plot that does not take itself too seriously. Although the beginning repeats the tired trope of the castaways trying to leave but finding themselves back on the island, the rest of the movie focuses on the entertaining interactions between them and the new guests. Interesting new characters, such as a runaway boy or the workaholic Henry Elliott (Tom Bosley), provide a new avenue for the OG cast to interact with others besides themselves.
Rescue from Gilligan's Island
After 15 years of being stranded on the island, the castaways find a glimmer of hope when the Professor discovers a component from a crashed Russian satellite and uses it to predict a massive incoming wave. When the gang's makeshift raft is swept out to sea, Gilligan accidentally sets the raft on fire, but the Coast Guard spots the smoke. When they return to Hawaii, they find out just how much the world had changed while they were away. The castaways reunite on a Christmas cruise, only for a storm to leave them shipwrecked on the same island they managed to escape from.
The biggest strength of "Rescue from Gilligan's Island" lies in the fact that it finally had the castaways leave the island after the show's cancelation left viewers hanging. The film finally advanced the plot and had the castaways confront the reality of their situation hiding beneath the fun adventures and wholesome relationships. It was especially interesting to see the movie take a grounded approach by having the group struggle to acclimate to society. That said, "Rescue" abandoned this wonderful avenue for drama since it could not fully commit to the storyline. Instead, the film had them stranded on the island again, far away from the challenges of civilization and back in their familiar bubble.