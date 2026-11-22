After they discover a World War II bomber on the island, the Professor repairs it and the group heads to Hawaii. However, Gilligan falls out of the plane and lands on the island, leaving the group no choice but to return to where they came from. Fortunately, a Navy captain flags them on the radar and comes to the rescue. When Thurston Howell III buys the island and turns it into a resort, the castaways remain on the island and work for the resort in various roles.

"The Castaways on Gilligan's Island" is perfect for anyone who simply loves the characters; it creatively revamps the location and avoids reverting to an exhausted formula. It might not be consequential or have the same level of stakes as the show, but it has a pretty wholesome and laid-back plot that does not take itself too seriously. Although the beginning repeats the tired trope of the castaways trying to leave but finding themselves back on the island, the rest of the movie focuses on the entertaining interactions between them and the new guests. Interesting new characters, such as a runaway boy or the workaholic Henry Elliott (Tom Bosley), provide a new avenue for the OG cast to interact with others besides themselves.