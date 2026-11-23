Why Dick York's Darrin Stephens Left Bewitched After 5 Seasons
"Bewitched" is known as one of the best witch TV shows of all time, with a beloved cast of characters. The departure of Dick York's Darrin Stephens from "Bewitched" is a particularly tragic instance of an actor leaving a role because their health couldn't keep up. In the 2024 "Bewitched 60th: Anniversary Special" documentary, Sandra Gould (who was the second actor to play Gladys Kravitz) discussed York's dependency on medication due to an injury he had suffered: "He was on all kinds of pain pills. And it finally got so bad that he just couldn't work anymore, and it was devastating ... But you could just see the pain in his eyes."
Dick York's health concerns began when he was filming the Western "They Came to Cordura" in 1959. York recounted the injury. When he was propelling a suspended handcar carrying wounded soldiers, an extra pulled the handle that York was operating, and York was suddenly forced to bear the brunt of a human's weight: "Now, instead of lifting the expected weight, I was suddenly, jarringly, lifting his entire weight off the flatbed—180 pounds or so. The muscles along the right side of my back tore. They just snapped and let loose" (via Biography). His back injury continued to deteriorate until he collapsed on the "Bewitched" set in February 1969 and suffered a seizure while unconscious, a day York described as "the worst day of my life" in the anniversary special.
York tried his best to work through his medical woes
Despite his injury, York continued working through the pain, appearing in two episodes of "The Twilight Zone" and in episodes of "Alfred Hitchcock Presents." During his time on "Bewitched," filming was adjusted to accommodate York's health. His character's activities were limited because he was incapacitated; a slanted wall was built for him to lean on because he couldn't stand for too long, and lots of makeup was applied to him because he looked too ill. At the time of his departure, York's explanation for exiting "Bewitched" was that he wanted "the chance to do other stage and movie roles" (via Biography).
York's first appearance on "Bewitched" was the series premiere, "I, Darrin, Take This Witch, Samantha," and he played the husband of Samantha Stephens (Elizabeth Montgomery). The last episode he appeared in was "Samantha and Darrin in Mexico City," the Season 5 finale. Rather than writing out the character, the role of Darrin Stephens was recast, and Dick Sargent began playing the character from Season 6.