"Bewitched" is known as one of the best witch TV shows of all time, with a beloved cast of characters. The departure of Dick York's Darrin Stephens from "Bewitched" is a particularly tragic instance of an actor leaving a role because their health couldn't keep up. In the 2024 "Bewitched 60th: Anniversary Special" documentary, Sandra Gould (who was the second actor to play Gladys Kravitz) discussed York's dependency on medication due to an injury he had suffered: "He was on all kinds of pain pills. And it finally got so bad that he just couldn't work anymore, and it was devastating ... But you could just see the pain in his eyes."

Dick York's health concerns began when he was filming the Western "They Came to Cordura" in 1959. York recounted the injury. When he was propelling a suspended handcar carrying wounded soldiers, an extra pulled the handle that York was operating, and York was suddenly forced to bear the brunt of a human's weight: "Now, instead of lifting the expected weight, I was suddenly, jarringly, lifting his entire weight off the flatbed—180 pounds or so. The muscles along the right side of my back tore. They just snapped and let loose" (via Biography). His back injury continued to deteriorate until he collapsed on the "Bewitched" set in February 1969 and suffered a seizure while unconscious, a day York described as "the worst day of my life" in the anniversary special.