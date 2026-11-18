The Rings Of Power: Sauron's Motivations In The Lord Of The Rings Series Explained
Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 6 — "From Valinor"
"The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5 opens with Sauron (Charlie Vickers) talking about finding "a secret so precious, it will shape the fortunes of all." Then he starts waxing on about the mighty hour coming, final victories, and an age of peace. Amid the trauma bonding of Season 3, Episode 6, Sauron revisits his plans when he interrogates Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower) about forging Elven Rings of Power. Celeborn asks him why he's doing this. Sauron's chilling response? "It will bring me bliss." The Dark Lord monologues about the true joy of his existence: to feel the never-ending moment of others submitting to his will.
With all this talk about rings, domination, and blissful subservience, it begs the question, what on Middle-earth is Sauron trying to accomplish here? Is he really just trying to get his jollies from controlling others? In short, yes, Sauron is the ultimate control freak. Practically speaking, his plans boil down to infusing magical rings with his own power so he can dominate the will of others. (That's how he turns powerful, stubborn Men into Ringwraiths, for instance.)
But don't let "I do this for bliss" make you think Sauron's just controlling people for the fun of it. His ring-based power plan is actually deeply inspired by a part of his identity that goes back to before his original fall. Before Sauron controlled others for his own nefarious purposes, his strength was bringing order and control to Arda (the name for God's green Earth in Tolkien's legendarium).
The important difference between Morgoth and Sauron
In the book "Morgoth's Ring," Tolkien explains, "It had been [Sauron's] virtue (and therefore also the cause of his fall, and of his relapse) that he loved order and coordination, and disliked all confusion and wasteful friction." It elaborates that Sauron's original virtue was in loving and understanding other beings. It's only over time that this translates into control issues. This is distinctly different from the disposition of Sauron's original master, the Dark Lord Morgoth.
Morgoth is purely a corrupting force. "Morgoth's Ring" says, "To gain domination over Arda, Morgoth had let most of his being pass into the physical constituents of the Earth." This gives the original Dark Lord influence over creation itself. It goes on to explain that Morgoth was self-obsessed and a sower of discord. He hated the will of others, and "his sole ultimate object was their destruction."
Tolkien says Sauron never reaches "this stage of nihilistic madness." He understands the game he's playing. Rather than trying to directly oppose the Creator by destroying his creation, Sauron, who is also less powerful than Morgoth, tries to control it. When he inherits Morgoth's corrupted call, he can't infuse the entire Earth (Arda) with his power. But that doesn't matter. The book explains, "For it was the creatures of earth, in their minds and wills, that [Sauron] desired to dominate." So, as an alternative to controlling the Earth itself, he seeks to control those living within it by pouring his will into — you guessed it — Rings of Power.
Sauron's plans are better than Morgoth's but ultimately futile
"Morgoth's Ring" presents a damning hindsight summary of the devolution of Sauron's plans. It starts by pointing out that there was still a degree of good in Sauron's pursuit of control and organization. It contained a shred of his original desire to create order for the good of others. However, over time, "his plans, the idea coming from his own isolated mind, became the sole object of his will, and an end, the End, in itself."
We still see shreds of this thousands of years after "The Rings of Power." In the "Return of the King" book, when Aragorn and his army march to the Black Gate right before the One Ring is destroyed, the Mouth of Sauron comes out to parley on behalf of Sauron. If it were Morgoth, you can bet he would have been interested in destroying every last one of his enemies. Instead, Sauron sends an offer to surrender. The terms for this peace? Submit to him and become his slaves.
In Prime Video's show, this plan for control-freak-level power is still forming. Sauron knows what he wants, and he's forging Rings of Power to get it. Most of the Rings of Power that he needs to control the will of others are already in play. Now, all that's missing is One Ring to rule them all and finally let the Dark Lord usher in his so-called "age of peace."