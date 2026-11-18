Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 6 — "From Valinor"

"The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5 opens with Sauron (Charlie Vickers) talking about finding "a secret so precious, it will shape the fortunes of all." Then he starts waxing on about the mighty hour coming, final victories, and an age of peace. Amid the trauma bonding of Season 3, Episode 6, Sauron revisits his plans when he interrogates Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower) about forging Elven Rings of Power. Celeborn asks him why he's doing this. Sauron's chilling response? "It will bring me bliss." The Dark Lord monologues about the true joy of his existence: to feel the never-ending moment of others submitting to his will.

With all this talk about rings, domination, and blissful subservience, it begs the question, what on Middle-earth is Sauron trying to accomplish here? Is he really just trying to get his jollies from controlling others? In short, yes, Sauron is the ultimate control freak. Practically speaking, his plans boil down to infusing magical rings with his own power so he can dominate the will of others. (That's how he turns powerful, stubborn Men into Ringwraiths, for instance.)

But don't let "I do this for bliss" make you think Sauron's just controlling people for the fun of it. His ring-based power plan is actually deeply inspired by a part of his identity that goes back to before his original fall. Before Sauron controlled others for his own nefarious purposes, his strength was bringing order and control to Arda (the name for God's green Earth in Tolkien's legendarium).